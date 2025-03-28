Open Menu

Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Organises Workshop To Highlight Importance Of Sustainability Reporting

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently organised a virtual workshop on sustainability reports. The online session highlighted the important role played by sustainability reporting in enhancing transparency surrounding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards for investors, consumers, and regulatory bodies.

Organised by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business, the workshop attracted the participation of 147 representatives from private sector companies. The session explored how sustainability reporting serves as a vital tool that enables businesses to demonstrate their ESG performance, manage risks, and effectively engage with stakeholders. Participants also discussed how robust reporting can help companies drive long-term value creation and maintain their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving regulatory and market environment.

The workshop provided an overview of the objectives and standards of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label, which was launched last year by the Centre for Responsible Business. The initiative is designed to help companies and organisations evaluate their ESG readiness and maturity levels, gain recognition for their efforts, and foster business growth.

The session featured a presentation by the United Nations Global Compact UAE Chapter on its principles and reporting framework, providing valuable insights into aligning business operations with global sustainability standards. In addition, attendees examined a case study from Transworld Group on adopting the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards in preparing a comprehensive sustainability report, highlighting practical strategies and real-world examples of successful sustainability reporting.

Since its establishment, Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for Responsible Business plays a pivotal role in promoting responsible and sustainable business practices in the emirate. The centre remains committed to supporting and encouraging companies to adopt best practices in ESG to enhance their performance, increase competitiveness, and enrich their social and environmental contributions. The centre provides a range of platforms and tools, as well as access to knowledge and expertise, to help companies embed governance, sustainability, and social responsibility throughout their operations.

More Stories From Middle East