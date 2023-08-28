Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases benefits of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ for business groups

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has hosted an awareness-raising session on the competitive advantages offered as part of the Business Sectors Platform, which was launched earlier this year to enhance the performance and efficiency of business groups and councils.

The platform provides a comprehensive collection of integrated services and innovative solutions designed to empower business groups and councils, support their activities, and boost their effectiveness.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, "Business groups and councils play a vital role in shaping Dubai's dynamic business environment by ensuring the representation of all industries, facilitating productive dialogue between private sector stakeholders and government entities, and addressing policy issues to enhance the competitiveness of their sectors.

The Business Sectors Platform is one of the smart initiatives launched that enables us to provide all the tools business groups and councils need to achieve their goals and further enhance their positive contribution to Dubai's economic development.

"

The platform offers various value-added services, including a comprehensive digital library of laws, legislation, and regulations that allows business groups and councils to share comments, suggestions, and recommendations. It also enables access to convenient online services for licensing and renewal, helping users to save time by simplifying procedures.

The Business Sectors Platform provides all of the tools and integrated administrative support needed by business groups and councils to establish and manage their activities effectively.

The platform offers access to advanced cloud solutions provided by the chamber's strategic partner Zoho. These include more than 40 end-to-end cloud-based solutions tailored specifically to the needs of business groups and councils in areas such as CRM services, sales, memberships, finance, operations, and marketing.

