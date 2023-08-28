Open Menu

Dubai Chamber Of Commerce Showcases Benefits Of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ For Business Groups

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 02:15 PM

Dubai Chamber of Commerce showcases benefits of ‘Business Sectors Platform’ for business groups

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has hosted an awareness-raising session on the competitive advantages offered as part of the Business Sectors Platform, which was launched earlier this year to enhance the performance and efficiency of business groups and councils.

The platform provides a comprehensive collection of integrated services and innovative solutions designed to empower business groups and councils, support their activities, and boost their effectiveness.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented, "Business groups and councils play a vital role in shaping Dubai's dynamic business environment by ensuring the representation of all industries, facilitating productive dialogue between private sector stakeholders and government entities, and addressing policy issues to enhance the competitiveness of their sectors.

The Business Sectors Platform is one of the smart initiatives launched that enables us to provide all the tools business groups and councils need to achieve their goals and further enhance their positive contribution to Dubai's economic development.

"

The platform offers various value-added services, including a comprehensive digital library of laws, legislation, and regulations that allows business groups and councils to share comments, suggestions, and recommendations. It also enables access to convenient online services for licensing and renewal, helping users to save time by simplifying procedures.

The Business Sectors Platform provides all of the tools and integrated administrative support needed by business groups and councils to establish and manage their activities effectively.

The platform offers access to advanced cloud solutions provided by the chamber's strategic partner Zoho. These include more than 40 end-to-end cloud-based solutions tailored specifically to the needs of business groups and councils in areas such as CRM services, sales, memberships, finance, operations, and marketing.

Related Topics

Business Dubai Chamber Commerce All Government Share

Recent Stories

Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in se ..

Court grants bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

4 minutes ago
 SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 202 ..

SUPER 11 Sign on as Title Sponsor for Asia Cup 2023

22 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on ..

Zaka Ashraf congratulates Pakistan Men’s team on achieving No. 1 ODI ranking

25 minutes ago
 Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the ..

Charging Up the Hype: Pakistan Counts Down to the vivo Y27 Launch

2 hours ago
 Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serv ..

Emirati women affirm their strong presence in serving the country in various fie ..

2 hours ago
 IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

3 hours ago
PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated elect ..

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

3 hours ago
 Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Kar ..

Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at Worl ..

Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at World Athletics Championship

3 hours ago
 Over 3,000 evacuated after heavy rain in central C ..

Over 3,000 evacuated after heavy rain in central China

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East