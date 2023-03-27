UrduPoint.com

Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Appoints Saeed Al Gergawi As Vice President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Vice President

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 27th March, 2023 (WAM) – Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has announced the appointment of Saeed Al Gergawi as its Vice President. Al Gergawi will steer the chamber towards its goals of building the world’s best digital infrastructure for Dubai, transform the emirate into an international technology hub, support the interests of technology companies; and strengthen the role of the digital economy in the emirate.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, emphasized the importance of young national cadres in fulfilling the development objectives set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for building a brighter future for the city.

Al Olama has highlighted that the development of the digital economy in Dubai necessitates empowering the young and talented individuals with the requisite qualifications and experiences to solve future challenges, utilizing cutting-edge tools and approaches to expedite the implementation of initiatives and enhance the competitiveness of sectors that prioritize innovation and technology.

This will contribute to the realization of plans that bolster the UAE and Dubai's aspirations to establish themselves as leaders in the global digital economy, thereby benefiting society at large.

Al Gergawi was previously the Director of Dubai Future academy, an initiative under Dubai Future Foundation. He also led projects for the foundation such as the Global Coders Initiative, the 1 Million Arab Coders project as well as the foundation’s upskilling program. Additionally, he has considerable experience at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center as Mission Strategist for the Emirates Mars Mission and Program Director for the Mars 2117 Programme.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supports the growth of Dubai’s digital economy by ensuring a conducive environment for digital companies to thrive, boost creativity and access new business opportunities. It works to create a global framework to build the economy of the future and offer world-class digital infrastructure to support the dynamic start-up ecosystem and create new opportunities for investors.

