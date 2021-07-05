Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy board discusses priorities during first meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) The newly formed board of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers under the recently restructured Dubai Chambers, today held its first meeting at the organisation’s headquarters, where it discussed the chamber’s priorities and plans for the rest of the year.

The meeting, headed by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, was attended by board members Ahmad Abdullah bin Byat; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori; Khalid Ahmed Al Tayer; Rashid Abdullah Al Ghurair; Fadi Ghandour; Mona Ataya; Rashid Mohamed Alabbar; Ronaldo Mouchawar; Mudassir Sheikha; Mansour Al Habtoor; Elissa Freiha; Dany Farha; and Hind Abdul Hamied Seddiqi. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Dubai Chamber), also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Ahmad Abdullah bin Byat was named Vice Chairman of the board of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, while board members discussed the various roles that the chamber will play in enhancing Dubai’s value proposition and economic competitiveness, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Announced earlier this year, the directives established a new structure for Dubai Chamber comprising three chambers – namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of International Trade, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

During the meeting, Al Olama announced that the board has adopted a new roadmap with the aim of accelerating the growth of Dubai’s digital economy and doubling the number of digital companies operating in the emirate in the coming years.

"This roadmap will elevate Dubai’s position as a global leader in digital economy, and attract specialised talent, leading companies and new investments to the market. Homegrown success stories such as Careem and Souq have boosted Dubai’s appeal as a hub for e-commerce and digital economy, and we hope to raise the bar even higher by attracting other global players that can support the emirate’s digital economy ambitions and innovation ecosystem," said Al Olama.

He noted that the board of directors of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will work towards achieving other key objectives, such as fostering best practices and partnerships, organising roadshows, lobbying and policy advocacy, market creation, self-regulation, training and business promotion. In addition, he noted that the board would review and approve new initiatives and programmes designed to support Dubai’s digital economy objectives, provide feedback on legislation and regulatory changes and identify market challenges and opportunities.

The formation of three chambers of commerce is aimed at supporting international trade and the digital economy and a five-year plan to increase Dubai’s foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion over the next five years.