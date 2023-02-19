Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce market

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has hosted the sixth episode of a series of digital industry workshops focusing on the e-commerce market.

Attended by Dubai's e-commerce industry leaders, the workshop saw discussions on topics surrounding regulations, funding, talent, and infrastructure. The dialogue sought to provide clarity and a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges faced by e-commerce companies.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is committed to supporting the growth of Dubai’s digital economy and cement the emirate's position as a global destination for digital companies. As such, we will continue to support members through various initiatives including events like this, to ensure we involve all stakeholders in building a roadmap and finding solutions to the challenges faced by digital industry leaders."

“With such a rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape, engaging with stakeholders in a transparent setting is essential in helping us understand the challenges companies face and enables us to carry out our role in advocating to improve Dubai’s business environment and establish the emirate as a leading e-commerce marketplace,” he added.

The UAE’s e-commerce landscape has thrived in recent years, through major investments, acquisitions and partnerships with global companies. According to ecommercedb.com, it is the 27th largest market for e-commerce with a projected revenue of US$17.2 billion by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate of 8.4 percent between 2023-2027.

The growth momentum of the UAE’s e-commerce sector is expected to continue, supported by rising demand for online shopping, improvement and modernisation of payment systems and services, as well as steady infrastructural investment flows.

The Chamber is committed to involving all relevant parties in building a roadmap and finding solutions to the challenges discussed and aims to reconvene with representatives of these sectors to continue the conversation and track the progress that the discussions, ideas, and initiatives have made.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy plays a prominent role in engaging stakeholders from various digital sectors to promote an environment that is truly conducive to the growth of the digital economy and the role of advanced technology in society.