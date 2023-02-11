Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages industry players in shaping future Gig Economy landscape in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has organised a high-level Gig Economy Industry Workshop, designed to bring key players, investors and related parties together to discuss the future of this nascent sector.

The workshop, held at Dubai Chambers headquarters, included a lively roundtable session, where attendees discussed four main topics – regulations, funding, talent and infrastructure – with a chance to discuss their ideas, challenges and opportunities.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated that: “The UAE government keen to ensure business keeps abreast of the ever-evolving market and the Gig Economy as an essential part of the digital economy ecosystem we are developing and building in the UAE.

He added: "Some 50 per cent of global freelance workers today are providing skilled work like computer programming, counselling, IT work and marketing.

I am sure we will follow this exponential growth right here in the UAE. The Gig Economy seems to be growing every day, further cementing Dubai's position as a global destination for talent, expertise and competence.”

“Talent is crucial, and the Gig Economy needs skilled people for it to ensure sustainable growth as well as collaborating with the private sector to design a roadmap to enhance the sector's growth and competitiveness,” he added.

The aim is to bring together industry leaders to connect and share insights into current and future trends impacting a specific digital industry sector, in addition to the various ways of support the Chamber offers to foster partnerships and solutions that drive the private sector's growth in the digital era.

