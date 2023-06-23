Open Menu

Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Engages With Over 50 Tech Companies At GITEX Africa

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Africa

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has participated in GITEX Africa to engage with startups, incubators, and accelerators seeking to collaborate with the emirate to access global markets.

As part of its participation in the exhibition, the chamber held more than 50 meetings with digital startups, multinational companies, and other businesses interested in benefiting from the emirate's advanced digital economy ecosystem and establishing their presence in Dubai.

During the event, Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, delivered a keynote about the benefits of setting up a business in Dubai and the chamber's role in enhancing the emirate’s digital economy. Al Gergawi also contributed to an insightful panel discussion on key strategies to build a robust and resilient startup ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth.

The chamber’s participation in GITEX Africa supported its goals of attracting high-potential tech companies, international businesses, and investments to the emirate and provided a platform to promote the upcoming Expand North Star event, which will be hosted in Dubai this October.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy aims to position the emirate as one of the world’s most agile and diversified technology-enabled digital hubs. The chamber plays an instrumental role in cementing Dubai’s digital leadership by attracting top global companies and talent within the sector and ensuring they can thrive in the emirate.

The GITEX Africa exhibition was the first GITEX event to be held outside Dubai. Hosted in Morocco, the African continent’s largest all-inclusive tech event connected leading global tech companies, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors, and academia, to accelerate, collaborate, and explore new opportunities.

Related Topics

Africa Business Dubai Morocco Chamber October Market Event From Top

Recent Stories

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

12 minutes ago
 Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

46 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution explores enhanci ..

National Human Rights Institution explores enhancing cooperation with Bahraini c ..

47 minutes ago
 FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan ..

FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan from July 2

1 hour ago
 Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolence ..

Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolences to Dawood family

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2023

3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with ..

Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with 320 students from 80 countrie ..

4 hours ago
 Egypt restores Queen Teti Sheri pyramid, discovers ..

Egypt restores Queen Teti Sheri pyramid, discovers King Ahmose era cemetery

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condol ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condolences to PM of East Timor on d ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

14 hours ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East