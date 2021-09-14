Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy meets with companies to develop strategy to boost digital economy

UrduPoint.com

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) Over 100 industry experts shared their insights and recommendations for supporting the growth of digital companies in the emirate on the first day of the Dubai Digital Economy Retreat today.

The two-day retreat, organised by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the capital of the global digital economy.

The event will culminate in the development of an action plan based on feedback and inputs from the participants, which will be used to develop a new roadmap for advancing the emirate’s digital economy.

The first day of the event was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, and members of the advisory board of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

The event featured several interactive workshops on the topics of talent, financing, infrastructure and legislation.

Participants discussed several important issues facing industry players related to the need for specialised talent and venture capital funds, support for local investors, reduction of business costs, access to capital for digital companies and business-friendly regulations.

The Retreat also explored new ways to position Dubai as a global digital economy capital, foster public-private sector cooperation to accelerate the growth of industry players and boost the sector’s contribution to Dubai’s economy.

Addressing participants, Al Olama elaborated on the various objectives of the retreat, including the creation of an action plan for driving the growth of digital companies in Dubai, which will be used to develop a new roadmap for advancing the emirate’s digital economy.

He stressed the importance of involving players from the private sector as strategic partners to the public sector. He said the private sector is playing a key role in developing new strategies for driving long-term sustainable growth and boosting Dubai’s economic competitiveness.

