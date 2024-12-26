Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers Summit

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) The 1 billion Followers Summit, the world's first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, has named Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, as strategic partner for the summit's third edition.

Organised by the New Media Academy in Dubai, the event will take place from 11th to 13th January 2025 under the theme "Content for Good".

The partnership underscores the two sides shared commitment to fostering a thriving environment for creative industries that rely on state-of-the-art digital infrastructure. It aims to empower content creation that not only aligns with economic progress, but also provides in-depth analysis of investment trends and opportunities in advanced technologies and emerging economies, ultimately empowering youth to invest in the future.

The partnership offers the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy an opportunity to showcase the emirate's competitive advantages to startups, investors, consultants, content creators, and business leaders specialising in the digital economy who are participating in the summit.

In addition, the chamber is partnering with the inaugural 1 Billion Pitches competition, a first-of-its-kind programme designed to connect content startups and entrepreneurs with groundbreaking ideas for funding and support.

Launching during the third annual 1 Billion Followers Summit, the 1 Billion Pitches competition will bring content creators and investors together for three days of live pitches and discussions. As part of the partnership, a representative from Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy will serve on the competition's jury of prominent experts and investors, evaluating shortlisted projects.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said, "Our partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit allows us to collaborate with key digital media players to foster innovative content creation and solidify Dubai's leading role. It also provides an invaluable opportunity to connect with top influencers, creators, investors, and tech executives, showcasing Dubai's resources for expanding digital businesses both locally and globally."

Alia AlHammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, emphasised that the UAE's technological advancements have made it a hub for global businesses and entrepreneurs. Through its partnership with the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the academy aims to empower young entrepreneurs by offering key business insights and global economic trends at the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

The collaboration will provide content on emerging investment opportunities, helping entrepreneurs make informed decisions to drive sustainable growth in the UAE and beyond.