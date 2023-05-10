UrduPoint.com

Dubai Chamber Of Digital Economy Welcomes Palestinian Digital Business Delegation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy welcomes Palestinian Digital Business delegation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2023) Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has welcomed a large delegation of senior business executives from Palestine together with 21 start-up representatives for the first-ever business matching meeting between Dubai and Palestine.

The trade mission from Palestine had one of the highest numbers of bilateral meetings, with a total of 237 meetings organised and an average of ten per delegate.

Participants at the event included Hashim Shawa, Chairman of Bank of Palestine Group; Linda Tarzi, board Member at Bank of Palestine Group, Kamel Husseini, Chief Strategic Relations & Engagements Officer of Bank of Palestine; and Rateb Rabi, Chief Executive Officer of Intersect Innovation Hub (IIH).

The guests headed a delegation featuring representatives from 21 Palestinian start-ups, who were keen to visit Dubai to learn more about the middle East’s most vibrant digital economy.

The event provided valuable insights on how to set up a digital-first business in Dubai, as well as creating opportunities to explore trade deals with like-minded Dubai companies and discover the benefits of Dubai’s world-class investment environment.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “Today’s event underlines our commitment as a chamber to not only attract and encourage foreign start-ups to trade with our members and companies in Dubai, but also to enable them to understand what attracts international players to our city. We have a mandate – backed by several government strategies including the Digital Economy Strategy, the Metaverse Strategy, and the D33 Economic Agenda – to help international start-ups gain a foothold in Dubai and enjoy all the benefits of a truly 21st century economy.

Lootah also reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to finding and supporting 30 unicorn start-ups – young companies valued at more than $1 billion – by 2033, highlighting that the city’s 20-year-old startup ecosystem has given rise to half a dozen unicorns to date.

The meeting took place at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters and featured a presentation from Hashim Shawa, who provided an overview of the Bank of Palestine Group.

Shawa expressed his satisfaction with the bank’s partnership with Dubai Chambers and emphasised the strong interest among startups in Palestine to expand into the region.

He stated that Dubai is the natural platform for these companies as they launch their operations in the region and the wider world, particularly for the Palestinian youth who possess advanced capabilities and a strong spirit of creativity.

This was followed by an open discussion, during which the Palestinian start-ups had the opportunity to have their questions on a variety of topics answered.

The visiting delegation included start-ups across a wide variety of sectors including transportation services, education, construction, engineering & real estate, energy, software solutions, e-commerce & retailers, ERP solutions, AI & financial solutions, and farming & agriculture.

Delegates also learned more about Dubai’s extremely favourable business environment, from investment to ease of set-up and living. Dubai Chambers underlined the UAE economy’s continuing success in bucking global economic trends, with most analysts agreeing on a forecast of 3-4 percent growth in national GDP this year.

Related Topics

Century World Business Palestine Education Agriculture UAE Dubai Visit Bank Young Middle East Chamber Hub Event All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydr ..

ADNOC and Baker Hughes collaborate to advance Hydrogen Technology Innovation

16 minutes ago
 UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracti ..

UAE leads international, Arab rankings in attracting investments: Secretary-Gene ..

31 minutes ago
 AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauriti ..

AlNeyadi to host live call for students in Mauritius from International Space St ..

31 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new heads of Economic Development Corporation and B ..

46 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eigh ..

PTI Chairman Imran Khan handed over to NAB on eight-day physical remand

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt seeks army’s help to maintain law an ..

Punjab govt seeks army’s help to maintain law and order situation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.