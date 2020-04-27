Dubai Chamber organises webinar on how to ensure supply chain continuity and worker safety

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) Dubai Chamber’s Sustainability Network recently organised a webinar on ensuring the continuity of the supply and distribution chain and protecting workers in light of the challenges businesses are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar, titled "COVID19: Responding to the Pandemic to Ensure Supply Chain Continuity and Worker Safety" was organised by the Supply Chain Task Force.

The webinar aimed at introducing the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on the global supply and distribution network, and identifying the preventive and precautionary measures adopted by member companies in the working group to ensure continuity of the supply and distribution chain, while maintaining the health of their employees.

This is the 10th session of the Task Force and it addressed sustainable global best practices adopted by companies working in the same field during these exceptional circumstances. The speakers, who were from the task force, reviewed the sustainable plans adopted by their companies to ensure the continuity of work.

Dr. Belaid Rettab, Chief Economist, Senior Director – Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector at Dubai Chamber, pointed out that the issue of ensuring the continuity of the supply, distribution and logistical support chains is one of the most important topics to be considered.

Dr. Rettab explained that the Dubai Chamber’s Sustainability Network is constantly discussing the most important sustainable practices in various business sectors, and is committed to spreading the knowledge and expertise of members to benefit everyone. He stressed that promoting the awareness of best practices is a priority for the network and its members during this period.

Established by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business, CRB, the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network serves as the focal point for the business community to share and exchange best practices in implementing CSR and sharing sustainable best practices.

The CRB was established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2004 to support and promote CSR and sustainability.