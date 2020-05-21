UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Chamber Organises Webinar On Integrating And Empowering People Of Determination To Work Remotely During COVID 19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 06:45 PM

Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and empowering people of determination to work remotely during COVID 19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Within the framework of Dubai Chamber’s Sustainability Network agenda to promote sustainable practices in all areas of business, the Diversity & Inclusion Task Force recently organised an e-seminar on integrating and empowering people of determination to work remotely during this time of COVID-19.

The webinar highlighted the different strategies, tools, practices and measures private companies, Government and Not-for-profit organisations have adopted to successfully engage, integrate and empower People of Determination, PWD, to work remotely in the midst of COVID 19.

The webinar also focused on best practices for facilitating remote working for PWDs, various opportunities that have emerged for their smooth functioning from home in addition to highlighting possible solutions to some of the challenges that companies currently face in engaging with them remotely.

Shamsa Horaiz, AVP, Communications, Culture & Diversity Tanfeeth, Alaa Al Herbawi Disabilities Affairs Manager Knowledge & Human Development Authority, and Dr. Ayesha Saeed Husaini Founder & Director Manzil Centre for Special Needs, presented on critical issues such as best practices for including people of determination in remote work, securing decent and sustainable engagement and practical solutions to efficiently integrate them.

Dr. Belaid Rettab, Chief Economist, Senior Director – Economic Research & Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber, pointed out the importance of integrating and empowering people of determination during this period.

He pointed out that facilitating the integration of people of determination in the community and helping them work remotely is a key consideration in the Chamber's efforts to enhance awareness of the private sector regarding the importance of including this core group and addressing the challenges faced by them.

Rettab stressed on the important role that the Dubai Chamber’s Sustainability Network plays in discussing topical issues, such as these, which are critical for a dynamic and inclusive private sector and society. The Network is an essential part of the efforts made by Dubai Chamber to support the private sector in adopting the best plans and strategies.

Established by the Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business, CRB, the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network serves as the focal point for the business community to share and exchange best practices in implementing CSR and sharing sustainable best practices.

The network provides an opportunity for local companies to interact, learn, share experiences and build on Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, leadership, along with coming up with sustainable solutions for private sector concerns. Its membership has grown to 64 with 17 new companies joining and the establishment of eight task forces in 2019.

The Centre for Responsible Business was established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2004 to support and promote CSR, and sustainability.

The Centre’s objective is to engage Dubai’s business community in assuming greater responsibility for the emirate’s social and environmental needs. The Centre encourages Dubai Chamber members to implement responsible business practices that contribute to enhancing the performance of their organizations and their competitive capabilities.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Dubai Chamber 2019 Commerce All From Government Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves housing gr ..

46 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 5 death ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in Finland Reaches 306, Includ ..

7 minutes ago

US Navy Aware of Reports of Possible Active Shoote ..

7 minutes ago

Cyprus ends virus lockdown but airports stay shut

7 minutes ago

Railway police directed to ensure foolproof securi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.