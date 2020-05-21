Dubai Chamber organises webinar on integrating and empowering people of determination to work remotely during COVID 19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Within the framework of Dubai Chamber’s Sustainability Network agenda to promote sustainable practices in all areas of business, the Diversity & Inclusion Task Force recently organised an e-seminar on integrating and empowering people of determination to work remotely during this time of COVID-19.

The webinar highlighted the different strategies, tools, practices and measures private companies, Government and Not-for-profit organisations have adopted to successfully engage, integrate and empower People of Determination, PWD, to work remotely in the midst of COVID 19.

The webinar also focused on best practices for facilitating remote working for PWDs, various opportunities that have emerged for their smooth functioning from home in addition to highlighting possible solutions to some of the challenges that companies currently face in engaging with them remotely.

Shamsa Horaiz, AVP, Communications, Culture & Diversity Tanfeeth, Alaa Al Herbawi Disabilities Affairs Manager Knowledge & Human Development Authority, and Dr. Ayesha Saeed Husaini Founder & Director Manzil Centre for Special Needs, presented on critical issues such as best practices for including people of determination in remote work, securing decent and sustainable engagement and practical solutions to efficiently integrate them.

Dr. Belaid Rettab, Chief Economist, Senior Director – Economic Research & Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber, pointed out the importance of integrating and empowering people of determination during this period.

He pointed out that facilitating the integration of people of determination in the community and helping them work remotely is a key consideration in the Chamber's efforts to enhance awareness of the private sector regarding the importance of including this core group and addressing the challenges faced by them.

Rettab stressed on the important role that the Dubai Chamber’s Sustainability Network plays in discussing topical issues, such as these, which are critical for a dynamic and inclusive private sector and society. The Network is an essential part of the efforts made by Dubai Chamber to support the private sector in adopting the best plans and strategies.

Established by the Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business, CRB, the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network serves as the focal point for the business community to share and exchange best practices in implementing CSR and sharing sustainable best practices.

The network provides an opportunity for local companies to interact, learn, share experiences and build on Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, leadership, along with coming up with sustainable solutions for private sector concerns. Its membership has grown to 64 with 17 new companies joining and the establishment of eight task forces in 2019.

The Centre for Responsible Business was established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2004 to support and promote CSR, and sustainability.

The Centre’s objective is to engage Dubai’s business community in assuming greater responsibility for the emirate’s social and environmental needs. The Centre encourages Dubai Chamber members to implement responsible business practices that contribute to enhancing the performance of their organizations and their competitive capabilities.