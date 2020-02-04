UrduPoint.com
Dubai Chamber Participates In Moldova Business Forum

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:00 PM

Dubai Chamber participates in Moldova business forum

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s representative office in Baku, Azerbaijan, participated in the International Business Forum, "Moldova 2020: Reshaping the Future of International Economic Cooperation", which recently took place on the sidelines of the "Made in Moldova" national exhibition in Chisinau.

The forum was organised in cooperation with the European Union’s project Enterprise Europe Network with the aim of fostering the investment and commercial cooperation between Moldovan entrepreneurs and the foreign business community.

Leading representatives from SMEs, research institutions and governments at the forum explored new commercial opportunities and prospects to develop the trade relations between Moldova and other countries around the world.

During the forum, representatives from Dubai Chamber’s Baku office presented an overview of Dubai’s economy and business landscape, in addition to the attractive investment opportunities emerging in the emirate ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber, described the forum as an ideal platform for the chamber to showcase Dubai’s competitive advantages that Moldovan companies can benefit from.

Khan described Moldova as a market of strategic importance to Dubai, and noted that the country’s well-established agriculture, ICT and manufacturing sectors could complement the emirate. He added that the two business communities could tap into synergies to boost bilateral non-oil trade beyond the AED23 million (US$6.2 million) accounted for in 2018.

He highlighted the role of the Dubai Chamber’s Baku office in promoting Dubai as a global business hub and building relations with key stakeholders within the Eurasian and Eastern European markets.

In addition, he encouraged Moldovan companies to participate in various exhibitions and conferences taking place in Dubai throughout the year, including Gulfood, GITEX and Expo 2020 Dubai, as these events provide a major opportunity to expand their reach across the middle East, Africa and Asia.

On the sidelines of the forum, Dubai Chamber’s Baku team met with representatives from the Moldova Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Moldovan Investment Agency.

