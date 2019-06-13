Dubai Chamber participates in World Chambers Congress in Rio de Janeiro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) Chambers of commerce from all regions of the world must align their efforts to maximise their impact and shape solutions for global economic and social challenges, Hamad Buamim, Chairman of the ICC World Chambers Federation and President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

During his keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the 11th World Chambers Congress, WCC, on Wednesday, Buamim called on chambers to do their part to remove barriers to global trade, adopt Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and facilitate public-private sector cooperation in an effort to address existing challenges and trends such as climate changes, digital disruption, migration, protectionism, economic reforms and societal shifts.

"Chambers of commerce must remain ahead of the curve to ensure that they remain a vital support to businesses, helping them in turn to shape solutions to our global economic and social challenges. Collaboration is key to our shared future," he added.

"Working in tandem with the International Chamber of Commerce, through the World Chambers Federation, WCF, chambers must speak up so that those you represent are heard on the global stage. In this capacity we continue to engage with the G20, helping leaders understand the views and priorities of international business, particularly SMEs, the backbone of the global economy," he noted.

Buamim added that the WCC 2019’s theme "A Shared Future" can only become a reality once chambers of commerce and international institutions work together to promote a global trade system that puts people and planet before profit.

Buamim is leading a delegation from Dubai Chamber participating in the 11th WCC as the organisation supports the event as a Diamond Sponsor and exhibitor, promoting Dubai as a global business hub offering competitive advantages.

Visitors to the Chamber’s stand were briefed on Dubai’s economy, business landscape, and investment opportunities, while they viewed models of the Burj Khalifa created from the latest 3D printing technology.

On the sidelines of the forum, Buamim met with Wilson Witzel, Governor of Rio de Janeiro; Marcelo Crivella, Mayor of Rio de Janeiro; in addition to government, business and chamber leaders from around the world.

During the meetings, participants discussed how to best coordinate efforts to facilitate trade, strengthen the WCF’s global network and empower chambers of commerce to play a more active role as facilitators of business.

More than 1,200 participants from 100 countries are attending the congress, including 80 speakers participating in about 25 interactive panel discussions and workshops on international trade and global chambers of commerce.