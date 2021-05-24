Dubai Chamber prepares to host 6th Global Business Forum Africa in October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) The sixth edition of the Global Business Forum (GBF) Africa is set to take place on October 13-14, 2021 under the theme Transformation Through Trade, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this year’s Forum is organised on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai, a mega event bringing together 173 countries and 24 international organisations.

GBF Africa 2021 will shed light on the global economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on trade and business around the world. The high-level forum will take a closer look at Africa’s next phase of economic development in the COVID era and beyond, as discussions examine the role of cross-border collaboration in creating new business opportunities and driving sustainable growth across the continent.

As one of Dubai Chamber’s flagship business forums, GBF Africa promotes Dubai as a gateway for African companies that can be leveraged to expand their global footprint as it showcases the emirate’s competitive advantages.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "As the Official Business Integration Partner for Expo 2020, Dubai Chamber is organising a wide range of high-profile events during the mega event that will provide local and international companies access to networking and collaboration opportunities. Among these is the 6th Global Business Forum Africa, which serves a catalyst for expanding trade links and economic cooperation between Africa and Dubai."

The upcoming event builds on the substantial progress achieved by the previous five editions of the forum, which paved the way for new bilateral partnerships and economic benefits, he explained, adding that the timing of the event during Expo 2020 Dubai offers African companies an ideal opportunity to showcase their potential and boost their global reach.

"We welcome our partners from all corners of the African continent and look forward to this opportunity where our local business community can explore prospects of expanding their commercial activities and partnerships in Africa," Buamim added.

This time around, GBF Africa 2021 is structured around three elements, namely GBF Insight, a high-level, curated programme which includes high-level keynotes and plenary sessions; GBF Connect, a fully comprehensive business matching and networking service which runs over the entirety of the Forum; and the Expert Hub, a platform reserved for representatives from Africa to provide first-hand insights into the investment opportunities in their respective country to the audience directly.

Key topics that will be front and centre at GBF Africa 2021 include the outlook for the African economies, expected impact of the African Continental Free Trade Area, the evolution of global trade, the adoption of advanced technologies and the role of innovation in strengthening capital markets, as well as promising investment opportunities emerging in a post-COVID-19 world.

The Global Business Forum series explores trade and investment potential in promising markets across Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Latin America and the ASEAN region. Since its launch in 2013, the GBF series has welcomed 32 heads of state and government, 140 ministers and government officials, and 9,950 participants, including business leaders and executives from 65 countries around the world. More than 1,800 business meetings were held between UAE investors and their global counterparts.