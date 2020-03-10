Dubai Chamber presents 35 businesses with CSR Label for their efforts in H2 of 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry honoured 35 companies and organisations with its Dubai Chamber CSR Label for the second half of 2019, at a ceremony at its headquarters to highlight the outstanding performance of these companies in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

Demonstrating their commitment to CSR and the benefits they gain from applying for the label, many of the entities honoured at the ceremony have received the Dubai Chamber CSR Label before. Qurum business Group accepted the award for the ninth time, while Emrill Services received it for the eighth time. Accepting the CSR Label for the seventh time were Mashreq Bank, Enova, Information Fort, MAB Facilities Management and Veolia.

Meanwhile, AF Construction, Paramount Computer Systems, and Quick Registration received the recognition for the sixth time, and Amlak Finance and Dimara International for the fifth time.

ASGC Construction, Dar Al Tawreeq Forfaiting and Factoring Services LLC, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, school Transport Services in Dubai, Tristar, and Wasl Asset Management Group received it for the fourth time, while Future Pipe Industries and the National Bank of Fujairah won it for the third time.

Himatrix and HP were awarded their very first CSR Labels during this ceremony.

In recognition of their consistent efforts, Empower Energy Solutions, SummerTown Interiors, TECOM Group, and Zulekha Hospital won the Dubai Chamber Advanced CSR Label for the second time, while Apparel Group, Emirates Gas, and Farnek Services accepted it for the first time.

Dabur International received the Dubai Chamber CSR Label for the "Workplace" and "Marketplace" categories.

In his welcome note at the ceremony, Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the Dubai Chamber CSR Label is the highest metric for assessing performance and compliance with international standards and best practices in the region.

"Since its launch in 2010, 413 Dubai Chamber CSR Labels have been awarded," Al Ghurair said, adding, "In 2019, we created four specialised categories to recognise a wider range of organisations that are excelling in adopting the best CSR practices in line with international standards. They focus on four areas, Workplace, Marketplace, Community, and the Environment."