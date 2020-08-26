Dubai Chamber sees 340% surge in companies listing on PPE marketplace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) The number of companies listing on Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s online marketplace for personal protective equipment, PPE, has surged 340% since its launch earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chamber revealed that 66 companies are registered on the Rapid Response Initiative, RRI, marketplace, up from 15 companies in July. RRI is a free-to-use platform connecting UAE companies and healthcare providers with trusted reliable suppliers of PPE products.

New analysis by Dubai Chamber based on data from TradeMap identified China as the largest exporter of medical supplies to the UAE. According to the data, the value of China’s exports of COVID-19 medical supplies to the UAE reached $623.7 million during the March and June 2020 period, marking a year-over-year surge of 357%.

Surgical facemasks accounted for 40% of the total value of medical products imported to the UAE from China, or $247.8 million, followed by $60 million worth of medical gowns (10%) and face shields (9%) valued at $53.

8 million.

Products listed on the online PPE marketplace include surgical and reusable facemasks and shields, safety goggles, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, medical gowns and coveralls, ventilators and thermometers.

Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector at Dubai Chamber, said the exponential growth achieved by the Rapid Response Initiative reflects the rising demand for PPE products in the UAE, as well as digital solutions and services that cater to the changing needs of business in the country.

He described the Rapid Response Initiative as a prime example of how Dubai is harnessing innovation to curb the spread of COVID-19, improving ease of doing business and eliminating barriers to trade, adding that online marketplace is the latest in a series of Dubai Chamber initiatives supporting the business community as it navigated unprecedented challenges created by the outbreak.