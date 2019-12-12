Dubai Chamber seminar examines 2019 global trade

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a seminar at its headquarters earlier today identifying key economic trends expected to reshape the global economy and trade landscape in 2020.

The seminar examined key factors and developments affecting global trade growth in 2019. It highlighted the need for Dubai-based traders to diversify exports further and focus on markets beyond the MENA region.

A presentation provided an overview of trade and investment opportunities emerging in ASEAN countries and pointed to fast-growing populations and the adoption of new technologies as key factors fuelling growth momentum behind economies in the region. Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand and Malaysia were identified as the top ASEAN for Dubai exporters. The establishment of more flight routes between the UAE and Southeast Asia in the future is expected to boost bilateral trade flows and bring down the cost of trading, making ASEAN markets more attractive to exporters in Dubai.

A second presentation provided insights on the value of Dubai’s exports to Africa, which is currently far below its full potential. Kenya, Mozambique, Tanzania, Egypt and Senegal were named as the top African markets for Dubai exporters, as these countries offer vast business opportunities for traders, logistics companies and insurance firms in the emirate.

The Chamber presentation also touched on the potential positive impact of the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, will have on Africa’s trade with the rest of the world in 2020. It noted that the expansion of direct flights between African countries and the UAE has played a crucial role in expanding bilateral trade in recent years. Improving connectivity further would encourage more Dubai-based business to explore business opportunities emerging across the continent, the presentation revealed.

"In today’s fast-changing business world, it has never been more important for companies to stay informed about key trends reshaping the global economy and position themselves to maintain their competitive edge. By organising this seminar, we aim to provide our members with valuable market intelligence, helping them make more informed business decisions and explore global expansion opportunities," said Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director of Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector at Dubai Chamber.

He noted that shifting trade patterns, growing uncertainty and other challenges impacted the global trade landscape in 2019, but also pointed out that there are several emerging markets offering plenty of attractive business opportunities which Dubai-based businesses can benefit from.