Dubai Chamber series highlights global connectivity role of Expo 2020 Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai, as one of the first global events to be held in the Covid era, creates an exceptional opportunity for people around the world to experience the latest in virtual reality, and connect and collaborate at the hybrid mega-event, Alex Lecanuet, Regional Manager of Accenture middle East said in a message published as part of the En Route to the Expo video series.

"I would tell them to come – as simple as that. Come because you have the opportunity to experience the largest post-pandemic hybrid event, combining physical and digital experiences. Come because you will see the world in one incredible destination. This is the first Expo with so many countries represented physically and digitally.

Dubai is now the melting pot of the world – this is a unique opportunity to experience the post-pandemic world," Alex Lecanuet added.

As part of its role as Official business Integration Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Chamber is running a series of commerce and trade initiatives throughout the event, including three of its flagship events held as part of its Global Business Forum series, namely GBF Africa, GBF Latin America and the inaugural GBF ASEAN. During the mega-event, the chamber will also co-organise the 12th World Chambers Congress, which is the largest event of its kind, bringing together chamber leaders and representatives from around the world.