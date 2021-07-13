UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Chamber Series Highlights Global Connectivity Role Of Expo 2020 Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Dubai Chamber series highlights global connectivity role of Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai, as one of the first global events to be held in the Covid era, creates an exceptional opportunity for people around the world to experience the latest in virtual reality, and connect and collaborate at the hybrid mega-event, Alex Lecanuet, Regional Manager of Accenture middle East said in a message published as part of the En Route to the Expo video series.

"I would tell them to come – as simple as that. Come because you have the opportunity to experience the largest post-pandemic hybrid event, combining physical and digital experiences. Come because you will see the world in one incredible destination. This is the first Expo with so many countries represented physically and digitally.

Dubai is now the melting pot of the world – this is a unique opportunity to experience the post-pandemic world," Alex Lecanuet added.

As part of its role as Official business Integration Partner for Expo 2020 Dubai, Dubai Chamber is running a series of commerce and trade initiatives throughout the event, including three of its flagship events held as part of its Global Business Forum series, namely GBF Africa, GBF Latin America and the inaugural GBF ASEAN. During the mega-event, the chamber will also co-organise the 12th World Chambers Congress, which is the largest event of its kind, bringing together chamber leaders and representatives from around the world.

Related Topics

Africa World Business Dubai Middle East Chamber Congress 2020 Commerce Event From

Recent Stories

President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassa ..

30 seconds ago

Eight Dead, 9 Missing in Hotel Collapse in China - ..

5 minutes ago

Putin Ready for Dialogue With Zelenskyy - Kremlin

6 minutes ago

Million Frenchmen Sign Up for Vaccination After Ma ..

6 minutes ago

10,876 Kisan Cards issued in district Multan

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Post services can be helpful to exporters ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.