Dubai Chamber strengthens its outreach to private sector with a series of digital events

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) As part of its efforts to support business continuity and ensure that private sector benefits from its various services and initiatives, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry organised 18 digital seminars during March and April, covering various areas of the Chamber's activities, and attracted more than 800 participants from various sectors and companies private sector.

During this period, the Chamber also participated in 38 video meetings with business groups and councils, in addition to associations. Discussions were held on how to enhance cooperation and mechanisms to address the current challenges.

The virtual events, seminars and training workshops aimed at enhancing the awareness of the private sector on various topics and issues related to the business environment, economic sectors and sustainable best practices, and how to face the challenges and consequences of this crisis.

The Dubai Startup Hub organised the largest number of virtual activities, with a total of 10 events.

The smart services provided by the Chamber include certificates of origin, attestations, membership services, studies, research and reports, business and legal services, issuance of ATA Carnet , Dubai Chamber's CSR Label, and Business Groups and Councils groups services in addition to the services available to economic and professional bodies.