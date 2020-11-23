Dubai Chamber supports UAE medical research with AED700,000 donation to Al Jalila Foundation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on behalf of the private sector, has announced a donation of AED750,000 to the Al Jalila Foundation that will fund medical research in the UAE.

The donation, allocated to medical research related to COVID-19, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity and mental health, is in line with Dubai Chamber’s efforts to foster an innovation ecosystem and further the advancement of medical science as a key sector expected to drive the country’s future economic and social progress.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of the Dubai Chamber, said the move underlines the importance which the UAE attaches to medical research and science, a field which has become a magnet for investment at a time when the global community responds to unprecedented challenges created by COVID-19, while several countries make headway in developing potential vaccines.

The recent opening of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Institute, the country’s first independent multi-disciplinary biomedical research centre, reflects the country’s leadership’s strong commitment to supporting scientific research that will tackle global health challenges and play a major role shaping the national vision and strategy for the next 50 years, he noted.

Commenting on the donation, Dr Abdulkareem Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said, "As the UAE looks to the next 50 years we are inspired by the great strides we, as a nation, are taking in medical innovation and the advancement of science and research. Al Jalila Foundation aims to be a pioneer in biomedical research in the region, and we are immensely grateful to the Dubai Chamber for their generosity and support in helping us advance our goals."

"Investment in medical research is critical to the longevity and sustainability of future generations. The world has changed significantly and as we go through this critical phase we are depending on science and philanthropy coming together to save lives and we proud to see Dubai Chamber’s name on Bassmat Rashid Bin Saaed donor recognition wall," Dr. Al Olama added.

Al Jalila Foundation, an entity under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, promotes medical education and research by investing in the UAE's medical treatment capabilities. It provides scholarships to nurture a home-grown generation of medical professionals and supports ground-breaking research that addresses health challenges prevalent in the region.