Dubai Chamber, TikTok join forces to help 1,000 businesses in the region expand digital reach

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TikTok to create and launch the Dubai Chamber – TikTok Academy, a four-week educational programme that will help 1,000 startups and SMEs validate and grow their businesses using the content creation platform.

Under the terms of the two-year agreement, participants will get access to a dedicated online educational portal that will offer training on digital marketing and advise businesses on how to get started on TikTok, creative content, marketing campaign creation and optimisation. These modules will be accompanied by dedicated business canvasing sessions for startup ideas.

Additional benefits for academy participants include knowledge sharing sessions with industry experts, chance to win prizes for best TikTok video and best campaign, mentorship, and a digital participation badge that all participants will receive upon completing the programme.

The partnership aims to foster the adoption of best digital practices for businesses, share knowledge and experiences in serving and engaging SMEs, jointly and exclusively deliver workshops for startups and SMEs, cooperate to accelerate the action of projects and support innovation, electronic and technological development in the SME community.

Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber said the strategic partnership will provide SMEs and entrepreneurs with the most relevant knowledge, tools and support they need to build their presence on the dynamic social media platform and leverage it to grow their brand power, while expanding customer outreach across MENA region and worldwide.

"This initiative offers businesses far more than just a training programme. It also gives participants the ability to learn about best practices in digital business strategies, share knowledge, boost their social media reach and attract new customers," Buamim said, adding that the partnership and training programme complement the Chamber’s ongoing efforts to create more value for its members and support the development and growth of Dubai’s digital economy.

Shant Oknayan, General Manager of Global Business Solutions middle East, Turkey, Africa & Pakistan added: "The SME and start-up community are the backbone of our economy. With that in mind, we are thrilled to partner with Dubai Chamber to launch a specially curated four-week educational progamme which will not only empower them to express themselves creatively but also to meaningfully engage their audience like never before. Participants can access the online programme 24/7 to unlock new, unique ways to engage and grow with the TikTok community and in turn expedite their growth."