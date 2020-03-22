Dubai Chamber to support public-private partnerships to face challenges due to coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DCCI, has reinforced its role as the representative of the business community in the midst of current global challenges by strengthening its partnerships with its partners, including the Ministry of Economy and other government authorities.

The most recent of these efforts was the meeting between its members, who are major fruit and vegetable traders, with the Ministry of Economy, to address important issues related to food security, the continued flow of commodities, and to maintain the strategic stockpile of basic food items for more than six months.

The attendees discussed the formation of an emergency committee that includes representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Dubai Chamber and stakeholders from the entire supply chain. Their task will be to monitor developments and immediately address issues. This will have positive repercussions on the smooth flow of cross-border commercial traffic.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, DCCI, pointed out that the role of the chamber as the voice of the business community is vital during the current period.

He highlighted that the chamber has taken this role very seriously by communicating the concerns of the private sector to relevant government institutions, creating a productive interactive discussion, and encouraging public-private partnerships to deal with the repercussions of the coronavirus.

Buamim stressed that the chamber is leveraging its partnerships to serve the business sector. He also pointed out that cooperation with the Ministry is an essential part of the efforts made by the chamber to maintain business continuity and competitiveness, despite tremendous challenges.

The chamber recently held a number of discussions with various government departments regarding the challenges experienced by the private sector due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, and the efforts to implement a number of incentives to ensure business continuity and sustainability.

The chamber discussed topics, such as reducing the cost of doing business, reviewing legislation to assist business, in addition to enhancing consumption. It indicated that government agencies were open to supporting the private sector with incentives and packages to lessen current challenges.