Dubai Chamber To Suspend Customer Happiness Centre Operations Effective Tomorrow

Wed 25th March 2020

Dubai Chamber to suspend Customer Happiness Centre operations effective tomorrow

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dubai Chamber, has announced that it is suspending its Customer Happiness Centre operations at its main headquarters and its branches across the emirate as of tomorrow, 26th March, 2020, and has encouraged customers to use its smart services that can be accessed via the organisation’s digital channels.

Dubai Chamber’s Jebel Ali branch will be implementing the same measures, as well as its offices at the Dubai Airport Free Zone and the Al Aweer Dry Port. The closures are part of the precautions undertaken in collaboration with relevant entities to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Chamber invited its customers to make use of the comprehensive bundle of smart digital services that cater to their needs, tend to the requirements of the business community, and enable investors to complete all their transactions remotely.

Dubai Chamber’s smart services include Certificate of Origin, attestation, membership, business research and intelligence, legal information service, issuance of ATA Carnet, Dubai Chamber CSR Label, credit rating, business groups and councils, and many other services available for economic and business organisations.

The membership services comprise the issuance, renewal and amendment of memberships, while the ATA Carnet services cover the issuance, amendment, and replacement of a lost Carnet. The Certificate of Origin services include issuing, amending and requesting an additional certificate, while the legal information service provides legal representation and information.

The business research and intelligence service includes research studies and the issuance of reports and recommendations. The business groups and councils service includes the issuance of authorisations and renewal permits for councils and business groups, while the attestation service covers the ratification of signatures, copies and stamps.

Dubai Chamber is working to transform its customer happiness centres into smart centres this year, introducing smart services and setting up smart kiosks all around the emirate, particularly in areas that attract businesses, such as free zones.

