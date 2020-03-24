Dubai Chamber urges private sector to implement remote working for employees’ safety, business continuity

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) In a video message to the private sector, Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, called on Dubai’s business community to cooperate with the relevant government authorities in implementing preventive and precautionary measures to counter the spread of COVID-19.

He urged the private sector to ensure the safety and health of its employees by asking them to stay at home and work remotely.

In his message to the business community, Buamim announced the launch of the campaign, "Be Safe. Work Smart", in light of the UAE Government’s appeal to its citizens and residents to stay at home to help fight the spread of COVID-19 and the launch of the #stayhome movement.

Buamim also highlighted the important role that the business community can play in supporting the efforts and measures put in place by the government to keep the society and private sector safe, to act with responsibility and professionalism to protect employees and to ensure business continuity.

The campaign is an invitation to the private sector to support ongoing government efforts and to lead by example by adhering to the guidelines and directives issued by the relevant authorities.

Dubai Chamber has already implemented a remote work plan, in coordination with relevant authorities.

The regularity of daily operations and services has been taken into account, anticipating any difficulties that may affect the functioning of business operations. Employees have been provided with the latest technologies, and solutions to all barriers have been identified, in order to maintain business continuity.

The smart services provided by the chamber include certificates of origin, attestations, membership services, studies, research and reports, business and legal services, issuance of ATA Carnet, Dubai Chamber's CSR Label, and Business Groups and Councils groups services, in addition to the services available to economic and professional bodies.

The smart services provided by Dubai Chamber when it comes to membership include the issuance, renewal and amendment of membership. For ATA Carnet, members can access services concerning issuance, renewal as well as replacement.

The chamber’s smart legal service provides legal representation and information, while members can get ratification of signatures, copies and stamps through the smart attestation services.

Business Groups and Councils can benefit from the authorisation and renewal of permits, while those looking for information and business intelligence on various parameters can access case studies and research reports.