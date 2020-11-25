Dubai Chamber webinar examines impact of corporate virtual volunteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Companies in Dubai are taking an innovative approach to virtual volunteering and exploring new ways to support community projects in the new normal, according to members of the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network Community Task Force.

The webinar, titled "Reshaping Employee Volunteering During COVID-19", was hosted by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry and attended by 58 participants from 41 companies, including industry leaders from the private and community sectors who shed light on how they have adapted volunteering initiatives to meet the challenges of today.

Speakers included Claudia Candiotto, Corporate Responsibility Manager - EMEA at Hilton (United Kingdom); Shipra Saxena, Manager - Corporate Responsibility, Transworld Group (UAE); Naila Al Moosawi, Founder at AMAL - Counselling For A Better Tomorrow (UAE); and Manjula Ramakrishnan, President of SmartLife (UAE).

The speakers shared valuable insights on how corporate volunteering has evolved in the COVID-19 era, as well as their experiences and best practices in effectively engaging employees in virtual volunteering initiatives and community-focused projects. Presentations and discussions highlighted common challenges faced by organisations incorporating new forms of volunteering, such as skills-based volunteering and new solutions to address them.

Candiotto elaborated on Hilton's global commitment to making a positive impact on the community and emphasised on how promoting skills-based volunteering in an organisation could lead to long-term and sustainable impact on society.

Saxena outlined opportunities and challenges faced by the company while digitalising their community initiatives. In doing so, they have ensured that the spirit of volunteerism stays alive in the organisation, she noted.

Al Moosawi spoke about how AMAL has transformed its volunteering model by empowering corporate employees and provided them with quality experience. Although the pandemic has disrupted business norms, the organisation has continued to embark on the journey of hope to help create an aura of positive well-being within the society, she explained.

Ramakrishnan noted that now more than ever before, entities have a responsibility to support the communities around them and look at new ways to give back to society, especially during unprecedented times, she noted.

Dr. Belaid Rettab, Chief Economist and Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business, noted that rapid digital transformation of the business landscape has created new opportunities and possibilities for companies to engage with different communities and maximise their social impact.

Dr. Rettab highlighted the active role played by the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network Community Engagement Task Force in fostering a culture of volunteerism within the business community.