Dubai Chamber webinar examines latest amendments to UAE Bankruptcy Law

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP, recently organised a webinar updating businesses on the latest amendments to the UAE Bankruptcy Law.

The webinar was attended by 251 participants, including business owners, managers, lawyers, legal practitioners, corporate counsel, financial managers, chartered accountants, risk managers, financial auditors, and investors representing a wide range of economic sectors. The session was moderated by Lara Barbary, Partner at BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP; Barry Greenberg, Counsel at BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP, and Musab Iftikhar, Associate at BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP.

The webinar aimed to help company owners and investors understand the legislative amendments that were introduced late last year to the bankruptcy law, allowing foreign investors to learn about the legislative frameworks that preserve their rights and provide them with protection due to the economic impact of the COVID-19.

During the session, the speakers shared an overview of the latest amendments, including procedures before filing for bankruptcy, suspension of the debtor’s obligations, duties and liabilities of the director, settlement with creditors, and mechanism of restructuring, as well as financial resources.

Jehad Kazim, Vice President, Legal Services at the Dubai Chamber, said that new amendments provide flexibility to companies and debtors, and allow them to face challenges and ensure their rights and the rights of others. The amendments also contribute to enhancing confidence in the country’s business environment, and the ability for companies and the private sector to face all challenges especially related to the pandemic and its effects on the business sector.

"In these economic times, many enterprises find themselves facing increasing financial pressures. The UAE instituted a bankruptcy law in late 2016 to provide relief. However, there has been reluctance among some to test its provisions. In 2020, faced with the COVID-19, the UAE introduced amendments that might provide additional relief to companies whose difficulties stemmed from the pandemic. In this webinar, we discussed the bankruptcy law in general, the new amendments, and the issues that may still create reluctance to utilise the bankruptcy law," said Barbary.

