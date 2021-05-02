UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Chamber Webinar Highlights New Mechanisms For Recovering Payments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Dubai Chamber webinar highlights new mechanisms for recovering payments

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2021) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Davidson & Co., recently organised a webinar which examined amendments made to existing UAE laws related to the decriminalisation of bounced cheques, new collection mechanisms, restrictions and cases, collateral and additional penalties and litigation alternatives for bounced cheque claims.

A total of 638 participants joined the webinar, including business owners, managers and legal professionals.

The session was led by Raymond Kisswany, Partner, Davidson & Co., who advised participants on alternatives between filing civil and criminal procedures, steps to file a bounced cheque case, fines that apply in such situations and liability for cheques issued by commercial entities.

He noted that under the new legal provision, banks will be obliged to make partial payment for a cheque to the beneficiary when a cheque is presented for payment at the bank as long as an account balance is available to even partly satisfy the beneficiary's claim.

Recently, the UAE Cabinet approved amendments to the provisions of Commercial Transactions Law related to bounced cheques and issuance of cheques without sufficient funds, which is expected to come into force in 2022 as part of the UAE Government’s continuous efforts to develop the legislative environment and legal frameworks.

Jehad Kazim, Vice President of Legal Services at Dubai Chamber, said the amendments to existing laws related to bounced cheques are among the key measures that have been introduced by the government in recent years to improve ease of doing business in the UAE.

"Businesses of all sizes and sectors should be informed of changes to laws that impact them. In the case of bounced cheques, new processes will create more efficient and effective ways for companies to recover payments," said Kazim, adding that the webinar provided an opportunity for participants to pose their questions and concerns directly to the expert who offered clarity and guidance on such legal matters.

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Bank Chamber Criminals Commerce All Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Russia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 death ..

16 minutes ago

UAE President issues Decree appointing Deputy Mini ..

16 minutes ago

FOCP raises 2021 budget by 17% to bring more cance ..

46 minutes ago

24,743 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

46 minutes ago

UAE and US host joint AML / CFT training sessions

2 hours ago

UAE ranked among top 10 countries in 28 competitiv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.