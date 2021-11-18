Dubai Chamber webinar sheds light on key legal aspects of e-commerce

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) Dubai Chamber, in cooperation with Al Tamimi & Company, recently organised a webinar advising companies on key legal aspects of e-commerce business in the UAE.

The webinar was attended by 229 participants, including business owners, managers, lawyers, legal practitioners, corporate counsel, IT professionals, risk and compliance professionals, and contract administrators representing a wide range of economic sectors.

The session was moderated by Samer Qudah, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company; Andrew Fawcett, Senior Councel, Digital & Data at Al Tamimi & Company; Rasha Al Ardah, Partner, Intellectual Property at Al Tamimi & Company; and Willem Steenkamp, Senior consultant, Corporate Commercial at Al Tamimi & Company.

During the session, the speakers provided an overview of the UAE’s e-commerce landscape and important matters that businesses operating in this market should be aware of such as licensing, key terms and conditions, privacy and intellectual property issues, and e-commerce franchise and agency issues.

Jehad Kazim, Vice President - Legal Services at Dubai Chamber, described the webinar as an ideal platform for e-commerce professionals to learn about how they can deal with common legal issues they may face, while benefitting from practical advice on how to adapt a fast-changing e-commerce market reshaped by Covid-19.

Such events also provide an opportunity for members of the business community to pose their questions directly to the experts and take valuable lessons back to their organisations, she added, stressing Dubai Chamber’s commitment to keeping the business community updated and informed on important legal matters.

"COVID-19 forced many businesses to review their e-commerce footprint, and it put a spotlight on the UAE’s next-gen of e-commerce entrepreneurs. More traditional companies that focused only on bricks and mortar have also leveraged the opportunities that come with having an online presence. With online transactions increasing and more licenses being issued, the conversation about e-commerce is more relevant than ever," said Samer Qudah, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company.

"Platforms such as this webinar provided participants with valuable insights on the fundamentals of operating as an e-commerce business. Experts delved into licensing, terms and conditions, privacy and intellectual property, and franchise and agency issues. It is vital to keep these legal factors in mind at the outset; they are the building blocks that ensure a business is future-proofed against the challenges related to setting up and running an e-commerce venture," Qudah added.

Dubai Chamber regularly organises training seminars and workshops to raise awareness about important matters and issues impacting the business community in Dubai. These events fall in line with its strategic objectives of creating a favourable business environment and supporting business growth in the emirate.