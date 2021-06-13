UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Chamber Wins 2021 US Green Building Council Middle East Leadership Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Dubai Chamber wins 2021 US Green Building Council Middle East Leadership Award

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2021) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently added another award to its list of achievements by winning the 2021 US Green Building Council (USGBC) middle East Leadership Award.

The Chamber was presented with the award during a virtual ceremony hosted by USGBC. The award recognised the Chamber for its outstanding efforts in creating healthier and more sustainable buildings and communities.

Dubai Chamber's headquarters is a prime example of one of the most efficient and environmentally friendly buildings in the Middle East. The Chamber has achieved LEED Platinum certification three times over the last 15 years, which is a testament to its commitment to environmental stewardship.

Hamad Buamim, President & CEO, Dubai Chamber, said, "Dubai Chamber is honoured to be named a 2021 USGBC Regional Leadership Award recipient by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). This achievement reaffirms the Chamber’s commitment towards sustainability and being a role model for the business community."

He explained that the Chamber’s headquarters building is one of the first buildings in the region to certify under LEED EB O+M followed by LEED Platinum re-certification over the years. He also noted that the campus of the University of Dubai, an initiative of Dubai Chamber, achieved LEED Gold certification for New Construction and LEED Platinum certification for Existing Building Operations and Management following the completion of a solar project.

The university is currently pursuing LEED Zero certification.

Buamim noted that the newly constructed Dubai Chamber extension building has been designed in line with LEED Building Design & Construction standards at the Platinum level. The Chamber is currently pursuing LEED ARC Parksmart accreditations. The building will use Solar PV systems and wind turbines to generate its power.

"Following a difficult year, it is truly inspiring to recognise our green building leaders that have continued their commitment to green building and sustainable communities while adapting to the changing environments around us," said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, USGBC. "The 2021 USGBC Leadership Award awardees have improved our world through the power of green building and it is their contributions and work that have helped our communities stay safe and healthy."

The 2021 USGBC Leadership Award recipients represent some of the best of USGBC’s 10,000 member organisations, a network of committed professionals with more than 106,000 LEED commercial projects in more than 180 countries and territories around the world. The efforts of the awardees stand out as exceptional examples of sustainability leadership among a strong and growing network of projects, companies and individuals.

Related Topics

World Business Dubai Middle East Chamber Gold Commerce Industry Best

Recent Stories

UAEU at Expo 2020 applies Piscine Method, first in ..

23 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.7 million

1 hour ago

UAE among 20 top countries in tolerance and coexis ..

1 hour ago

SEHA enhances self-services by automating 70 perce ..

2 hours ago

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.