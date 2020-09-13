UrduPoint.com
Dubai Chamber's Webinar Addresses Practical And Legal Considerations For Businesses During COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Dubai Chamber's webinar addresses practical and legal considerations for businesses during COVID-19

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2020) Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with Taylor Wessing LLP (Dubai Branch), recently organised a webinar, which shed light on some of the most common legal issues that businesses are facing during COVID-19.

The webinar, attended by 278 participants representing local and international businesses, offered practical and legal guidance on ensuring business continuity, minimising risks and addressing new challenges created by the COVID-19.

The speakers shared their insights on the growing use of electronic signatures, the process of attesting documents, effective ways to manage company affairs remotely, force majeure and its impact on businesses and commercial relationships and considerations related to terminating contracts and managing disputes.

Jehad Kazim, Director of Legal Services Department at Dubai Chamber, noted that business landscape has changed drastically following the COVID-19 outbreak, forcing companies to quickly adapt and take action to mitigate and minimise risks. The webinar, she explained, provided an ideal opportunity for business owners and managers to pose their questions directly to legal experts and benefit from valuable knowledge that can help them safeguard their businesses against existing and future risks.

Dubai Chamber regularly organises webinars, training seminars and workshops to raise awareness about key business trends and laws impacting the emirate’s private sector. These events fall in line with its strategic objectives of creating a favourable business environment and supporting business growth in the emirate.

