DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s representative offices in Africa recently organised a webinar, which answered common questions from foreign investors related to freelancing, residency visas, opening a bank account and choosing the right consultant and partner in Dubai.

The event, part of the "Benefits of Doing Business in Dubai" webinar series hosted in collaboration with Bizzmossis Service Company, showcased Dubai’s wide range of competitive advantages, such as 100 percent foreign ownership in free zones and mainland companies in specific economic sectors, cost-effective business setup options, access to the global and high-skilled talent pool, long-term residency visas for investors and entrepreneurs, widespread availability of online government, licencing and banking services.

The webinar attracted 243 participants from Africa, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, America, Eurasia and other markets, and featured presentations from Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber; Marianna Bulbuc, CEO and Founder of Bizzmosis; and Norvan Acquah, Public Relations Manager at Ghana Link Network Services.

Presentations highlighted the substantial growth of Dubai’s freelance economy over the last five years as the emirate has become an attractive hub for designers and creative professionals in the region, adding that the COVID-19 situation has created new business opportunities for freelancers as companies outsource projects and look to reduce operating costs.

In addition, participants learned about the variety of freelance permits offered in Dubai, as well as online platforms allowing freelancers to market their services and connect with potential clients.

Responding to a survey, 35 percent of webinar participants said long-term residency visas are a key advantage of doing business in Dubai, followed by availability of information (32 percent) and freelancing opportunities (22 percent).

As Dubai begins to re-open its borders to visitors, 60 percent of participants said they feel confident about doing business in Dubai, followed by 29 percent who said they were "very confident", while 42 percent of respondents said they expected to visit Dubai within three to six months.

Omar Khan, Director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber, described the webinar as an ideal platform for business communities in Africa and other emerging markets to learn about Dubai’s economy and business environment, as well as recent stimulus measures, incentives for investors and relief options available to businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.

He noted that strong participation reflected growing confidence in Dubai as a global business hub and increased appetite among foreign companies to explore new markets and expand their international presence.