Dubai Chamber's Webinar Examines Impact Of Advanced Technologies On Road Safety

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2021) The Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network Road Safety Task Force recently organised a webinar, joined by member companies, industry experts and technology providers, which aimed to raise awareness about road safety among the local business community.

The virtual event, titled "Driving Road Safety through Advanced Technologies", was attended by 124 participants representing 60 companies in the UAE. Presentations and discussions during the event highlighted technological tools and methods that can be incorporated into road safety management and practices.

The webinar featured presentations from Steve Burnell, Managing Director, STS Group; William Frank Newman, Corporate Sales Manager – middle East and Asia, MiX Telematics; Naveen Sook, Fleetboard Manager, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA; Ian Littlefield, Driver Training Manager, Savefast Fire and Safety Training LLC, and Shahzeb Memon, Global Head of Taas, Swvl Business.

The speakers shared valuable insights on enhancing transportation through emerging technologies, enabling safer fleets with artificial intelligence (AI), level of technical improvements on trucks related to road safety, as well as psychometric assessment and in-vehicle behavioural training.

Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber, said that advanced technologies have the potential to assist in preventing road accidents by providing solutions such as smart applications, smart sensors or detectors, smart signs, night vision systems, gadgets and AI.

According to the World Health Organisation, approximately 1.35 million people die each year globally in traffic accidents, he noted.

"Since the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network launched a Road Safety task force in 2014, it has continued to raise awareness about key road safety issues through seminars, workshops and campaigns, which have benefited thousands of employees in member companies. The task force has fostered responsible and sustainable practices and enhanced the reputation of companies," Dr. Rettab said.

The Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network Road Safety Task Force includes 27 member companies. Tristar Group leads the task force, while the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Road Safety UAE lend their support as knowledge partners.

Established by the chamber’s Centre for Responsible Business (CRB), the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network serves as the focal point for the business community to share and exchange best practices in implementing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability. The network provides an opportunity for local companies to network, learn, share experiences and constitute the CSR leadership.

