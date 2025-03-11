Open Menu

Dubai Chambers Board Of Directors Discusses Strategic Direction, Future Initiatives

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Dubai Chambers Board of Directors discusses strategic direction, future initiatives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) The Dubai Chambers board of Directors, chaired by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, held a brainstorming session yesterday with the participation of Board Members from the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Dubai International Chamber.

The Board Members discussed Dubai Chambers’ strategic direction and future initiatives aimed at reinforcing its role as Dubai’s engine of economic growth and development.

The interactive session was attended by Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, together with Board Members from all three chambers and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers.

The discussions centred on key strategies, future directions, and upcoming initiatives to strengthen Dubai Chambers’ role in advancing economic growth and fostering prosperity across all business sectors, while strengthening collaboration with the private sector and key partners both locally and internationally.

The session underlined Dubai Chambers’ commitment to further cementing Dubai’s status as a premier global investment destination and reinforcing its development model built on proactivity, adaptability, and strategic partnerships.

The session also featured a review of fresh ideas and impactful proposals to enhance Dubai Chambers’ contribution to cementing Dubai’s position as a global economic hub.

Discussions also focused on developing new support businesses and investors, in line with Dubai’s vision and evolving economic landscape.

Al Mansoori highlighted the significant progress made in stimulating economic growth and meeting the evolving needs of the business community. He emphasised that collaboration and strategic initiatives have played a key role in attracting investments, supporting the global expansion of businesses, and accelerating digital transformation.

He stated, “We are committed to developing new plans and launching initiatives that align with the visionary leadership’s future strategies to strengthen Dubai’s position as one of the world’s top economic cities. Our focus is on building on our achievements and accelerating efforts to create high-value opportunities in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

During the session, the Chairman of Dubai Chambers honoured Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, former Chairman of Dubai Chambers, for his exceptional leadership, and Faisal Juma Belhoul, former Vice Chairman of Dubai Chambers, for his outstanding contributions.

Al Mansoori also extended gratitude to former Board Members Majid Hamad Rahmah Alshamsi, Dr. Raja Al Gurg, and Hisham Alshirawi for their dedicated service to Dubai Chambers and the significant impact achieved through their efforts.

Related Topics

World Business Dubai Progress Chamber Hub Commerce All From Top

Recent Stories

UAE Space Agency completes critical design review ..

UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Astero ..

20 seconds ago
 Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 perce ..

Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 2024

41 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to str ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations

48 seconds ago
 MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future

MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future

1 minute ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of hea ..

2 minutes ago
 OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support f ..

OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support food security, climate action i ..

2 minutes ago
Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers ..

Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreemen ..

2 minutes ago
 Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign rea ..

Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with pa ..

3 minutes ago
 Space42, Viasat announce partnership to explore sh ..

Space42, Viasat announce partnership to explore shared global 5G NTN initiative

3 minutes ago
 AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 ..

AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 million endowment facility at ..

3 minutes ago
 National Media Office launches Bridge Summit; inau ..

National Media Office launches Bridge Summit; inaugurates BRIDGE Non-Profit Foun ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East