Dubai Chambers, General Confederation Of Moroccan Enterprises Discuss Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Dubai Chambers recently hosted a high-level delegation from the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) to explore investment opportunities in Morocco.

The discussions also focused on ways to support the expansion of Dubai-based companies into Morocco and strengthen trade and investment relations between the two markets.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Chakib ALJ, President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises.

Lootah commented, “We remain committed to building strong partnerships with markets across the globe and working together to unlock new avenues for sustainable economic development and shared growth. Dubai Chambers stands ready to facilitate investment and collaboration opportunities for local companies seeking expansion in Morocco.”

During the discussions, Lootah highlighted the vital role that family businesses play in supporting Dubai’s economy and explained how Dubai Chambers supports their long-term success through tailored programmes and resources.

Chakib ALJ expressed a strong interest in exploring avenues for cooperation across multiple sectors. He reaffirmed Morocco’s commitment to deepening economic ties with Dubai and welcomed the opportunity to benefit from Dubai’s expertise across various economic sectors in support of Morocco’s plans to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

The meeting featured an overview of Dubai Chambers’ strategy and the role of its international representative offices in facilitating global trade and investment.

The two parties also discussed the regular exchange of information on investment opportunities, as well as the possibility of jointly organising sector-focused events in areas such as tourism.

