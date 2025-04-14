Dubai Chambers, General Confederation Of Moroccan Enterprises Discuss Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Dubai Chambers recently hosted a high-level delegation from the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) to explore investment opportunities in Morocco.
The discussions also focused on ways to support the expansion of Dubai-based companies into Morocco and strengthen trade and investment relations between the two markets.
The meeting was attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Chakib ALJ, President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises.
Lootah commented, “We remain committed to building strong partnerships with markets across the globe and working together to unlock new avenues for sustainable economic development and shared growth. Dubai Chambers stands ready to facilitate investment and collaboration opportunities for local companies seeking expansion in Morocco.”
During the discussions, Lootah highlighted the vital role that family businesses play in supporting Dubai’s economy and explained how Dubai Chambers supports their long-term success through tailored programmes and resources.
Chakib ALJ expressed a strong interest in exploring avenues for cooperation across multiple sectors. He reaffirmed Morocco’s commitment to deepening economic ties with Dubai and welcomed the opportunity to benefit from Dubai’s expertise across various economic sectors in support of Morocco’s plans to host the FIFA World Cup in 2030.
The meeting featured an overview of Dubai Chambers’ strategy and the role of its international representative offices in facilitating global trade and investment.
The two parties also discussed the regular exchange of information on investment opportunities, as well as the possibility of jointly organising sector-focused events in areas such as tourism.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..
21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries
Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners
EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborate ..
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals
Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements ..
Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Hea ..
Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 2025
UAE participates in 3rd GCC Investment Committee Meeting
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost UAE trade with Trafig ..2 minutes ago
-
21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries2 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners2 minutes ago
-
EU proposes simpler rules to boost competitiveness2 minutes ago
-
EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 20242 minutes ago
-
AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros2 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Emirates Group collaborates to support scholar ..3 minutes ago
-
UAE champions conclude Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London with 24 medals3 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Finance amends Ministerial Decision on Audited Financial Statements for Corporate Tax Pu ..3 minutes ago
-
Khalifa University brings UAE-led healthcare innovations to Abu Dhabi Global Health Week3 minutes ago
-
Dnata launches 3 major infrastructure projects worth $110 million3 minutes ago
-
Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.06 billion in March 20254 minutes ago