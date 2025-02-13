Dubai Chambers: UAE Achieved Remarkable Growth In AI Adoption Within Companies
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Dubai Chambers affirmed that the UAE is continuously working to strengthen its international relations with strategic partners such as the United States and the United Kingdom, while expanding its partnerships in Latin America and Africa.
Politically and commercially, the UAE is focused on creating a supportive business environment by opening new doors for investment and expansion opportunities, which in turn enhances stability and sustainable economic growth.
In a statement to Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Omar Khan, Head of Centre for Business Studies and Research at Dubai Chambers, highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool for driving innovation and achieving efficiency across various sectors, especially the healthcare sector.
He affirmed that the UAE has witnessed significant growth in the adoption of AI within companies, with the percentage increasing from 7 percent to 21 percent in just three years.
It is expected that this growth will continue until AI applications are fully implemented across the private sector.
Khan noted that AI is one of the strongest tools the UAE possesses for the next decade, particularly in sectors such as logistics, industry, and re-export. This focus on AI reflects the UAE's preparedness to develop these areas in line with the rapid changes in the global market.
He also pointed out that the UAE is committed to enhancing its international relations with strategic partners and continues to expand its global network through new partnerships in Latin America and Africa, with an emphasis on attracting investments and providing growth opportunities through 35 offices established worldwide.
