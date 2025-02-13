Open Menu

Dubai Chambers: UAE Achieved Remarkable Growth In AI Adoption Within Companies

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Dubai Chambers: UAE achieved remarkable growth in AI adoption within companies

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) Dubai Chambers affirmed that the UAE is continuously working to strengthen its international relations with strategic partners such as the United States and the United Kingdom, while expanding its partnerships in Latin America and Africa.

Politically and commercially, the UAE is focused on creating a supportive business environment by opening new doors for investment and expansion opportunities, which in turn enhances stability and sustainable economic growth.

In a statement to Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai, Omar Khan, Head of Centre for Business Studies and Research at Dubai Chambers, highlighted the importance of artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool for driving innovation and achieving efficiency across various sectors, especially the healthcare sector.

He affirmed that the UAE has witnessed significant growth in the adoption of AI within companies, with the percentage increasing from 7 percent to 21 percent in just three years.

It is expected that this growth will continue until AI applications are fully implemented across the private sector.

Khan noted that AI is one of the strongest tools the UAE possesses for the next decade, particularly in sectors such as logistics, industry, and re-export. This focus on AI reflects the UAE's preparedness to develop these areas in line with the rapid changes in the global market.

He also pointed out that the UAE is committed to enhancing its international relations with strategic partners and continues to expand its global network through new partnerships in Latin America and Africa, with an emphasis on attracting investments and providing growth opportunities through 35 offices established worldwide.

Related Topics

Africa World Business UAE Dubai United Kingdom United States Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues law on natural resources comp ..

Sharjah Ruler issues law on natural resources companies’ tax

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers: UAE achieved remarkable growth in ..

Dubai Chambers: UAE achieved remarkable growth in AI adoption within companies

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UNESCO Director-General discus ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UNESCO Director-General discuss bilateral cooperation

20 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports record net profit of AED4.7 ..

ADNOC Drilling reports record net profit of AED4.77 billion in 2024

20 minutes ago
 WGS: UNESCO showcases power of multilateralism in ..

WGS: UNESCO showcases power of multilateralism in restoring cultural heritage

35 minutes ago
 WGS: Ray Dalio calls for immediate action to tackl ..

WGS: Ray Dalio calls for immediate action to tackle debt to avoid destabilising ..

35 minutes ago
Sindh govt bans unregistered vehicles from roads i ..

Sindh govt bans unregistered vehicles from roads in Karachi, other cities

49 minutes ago
 Solomon Islands seeks to strengthen partnership wi ..

Solomon Islands seeks to strengthen partnership with UAE in energy, trade

51 minutes ago
 UAE condemns car-ramming attack in Munich

UAE condemns car-ramming attack in Munich

1 hour ago
 WGS: Future of Government Communication Forum addr ..

WGS: Future of Government Communication Forum addresses key challenges facing re ..

1 hour ago
 WhatsApp introduces new feature to organize group ..

WhatsApp introduces new feature to organize group chats

1 hour ago
 Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visit ..

Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan visits Thalassemia & Hemophilia Cen ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East