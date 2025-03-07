Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) The Good Store, the innovative award-winning platform by TECOM Group that enables charitable donations during Ramadan, is returning for the third consecutive year to unite Dubai for a good cause, in partnership with Dubai Charity Association.

The initiative aims to enhance community cohesion and humanitarian and social values, in line with the Year of Community.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Dubai Charity Association, said the organisation is proud to partner with TECOM Group on its ‘The Good Store’ initiative as well as its other charitable initiatives, in line with the key pillars of Dubai Charity Association’s strategy and long-term values. The organisation is committed to promoting social solidarity by furthering the humanitarian approach adopted by the UAE’s visionary leadership that establishes the country as a global model for humanitarian work and a philanthropic pioneer.

Al Suwaidi added, “TECOM Group’s The Good Store is aligned with our Ramadan campaigns, initiatives, and projects, which we carry out under the theme of ‘The Goodness Endure’. These initiatives help to provide Iftar Sayim, Mir Ramadan, Farhat Yateem, Zakat Al-Fitr and Zakar Al-Mal, in addition to other forms of humanitarian support and sustainable development projects, for the good of all.

I invite the participation of all of Dubai’s residents in The Good Store initiative and our other Ramadan initiatives to help build a more socially cohesive and prosperous society.”

“The Good Store embodies our commitment to making a positive and sustainable impact in the community,” said Haif Zamzam, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Marketing at TECOM Group PJSC. “By uniting our communities of professionals, customers, and students from all walks of life, The Good Store has made charitable giving more accessible and convenient for residents of Dubai. Marking the ‘Year of Community’, we are proud to partner with Dubai Charity Association to launch the third edition of The Good Store, reflecting our commitment to promoting the values of goodness, giving, and cooperation, and the culture of shared responsibility deeply rooted in our society.”

Under the theme of ‘Spot the Lantern, Pass the Light’, The Good Store will build on the success of its previous editions, offering greater accessibility to donate towards Iftar meals, food staples, clothing items, and Zakat al-Fitr through Dubai Charity Association’s trusted networks during Ramadan.

