UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai-China FinTech Agreement Brings New Opportunities For Dubai International Financial Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportunities for Dubai International Financial Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) The Dubai International Financial Centre has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Jiaozi Fintech Dreamworks, one of China’s first Fintech innovation and entrepreneurship platforms.

The MoU will enable the centre to further support the UAE in facilitating the ‘Belt and Road’ economic initiative and forms a central part of the Centre’s 2024 strategy to strengthen relationships with the international financial community and increase access to the South-South corridor, DIFC said in a statement on Saturday.

The agreement signed by Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, and Wang Juan, Chairperson of Jiaozi Fintech Dreamworks, will enable FinTech firms based in both jurisdictions to benefit from a wealth of mutually beneficial opportunities, as well as access to respective markets.

Jiaozi Fintech Dreamworks is based in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province and one of China’s emerging international financial centres. Chengdu has an important reputation in the world of finance having reportedly been the first place in the world to introduce paper bank notes. They now share a vision with DIFC to drive the future of finance by developing the next generation of tools for use in the industry.

With Dubai recognised as one of the world’s top ten FinTech hubs and home to the region’s first and most comprehensive FinTech ecosystem, DIFC is well placed to make substantial progress on its objective to shape the future of finance. In recent years this has manifested in the Centre attracting more than 200 FinTech related companies.

Commenting on the MoU, Amiri said, "Chengdu continues to emerge as a leading financial centre in western China and there are vast opportunities for global FinTech firms to scale in China. In the same way that DIFC is the gateway to the middle East, African and South Asia, Chengdu can become the equivalent for accessing China and broader Asia region. Sharing expertise and enabling our FinTech firms to work together presents opportunities and builds a collective force for accelerating the FinTech agenda in Dubai and China.

"DIFC is particularly looking forward to collaborating with Jiaozi Fintech Dreamworks on key sectors such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Cloud Computing," he added.

Juan, in turn, commented, "Dubai and DIFC in particular, continues to be the jurisdiction of choice for Chinese firms looking to access the potential of the fast-growing emerging markets in the MEASA region. With a robust Chinese ecosystem including the regional headquarters of China’s four largest banks, we are confident that our agreement will be benefit the Jiaozi Fintech Dreamworks community by helping them tap into new opportunities. Our agreement will also enable talented individuals from both cities to participate in cross-border workshops and training programmes."

DIFC continues to see growth in the number of Chinese firms operating from the centre. It is also home to several large Chinese corporations and FinTech firms that are tapping into MEASA markets and working with local institutions on the Belt and Road initiative.

Related Topics

World China UAE Dubai Road Bank Chengdu Progress Same Middle East Market From Agreement Industry Share Top Asia

Recent Stories

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

20 minutes ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

3 hours ago

Russian Researchers to Test Siberian Bats for Coro ..

6 minutes ago

Steps underway to get off from FATF grey list: Sha ..

6 minutes ago

Fresh violence in Portland as police fire tear gas ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.