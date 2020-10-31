UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai: City Of Iconic Attractions

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 01:45 PM

Dubai: City of iconic attractions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2020) ABU DHABI, 31st October 2020 (WAM) - Dubai has maintained its position as a leading global destination for leisure and cultural experiences, with a growing list of iconic attractions that have made it to the book of Guinness World Records.

Dubai offers a unique experience to visitors of all ages, from skyscrapers to man-made islands, theme parks, to open air music and sport events.

This year, Dubai hosted a breathtaking launch of The Palm Fountain at The Pointe, a premier lifestyle and dining destination by Nakheel. The iconic fountain immediately secured the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Fountain. The launch was streamed live across the world.

A celebration of Dubai’s creativity and ambition, The Palm Fountain is spread over 14,000 sq ft of sea water and is the only multi-coloured fountain in the city. Its super shooter stands tall at 105 metres and comes alive with over 3,000 LED lights.

The fountain is open to the public year-round from sunset to midnight, delighting visitors with over 20 bespoke shows with five different variations swaying to an array of popular songs including Khaleeji, pop, classic and international.

Shows last for three minutes and are performed every 30 minutes.

Additionally, there are other record breaking attractions coming up in Dubai, including: - Meydan One Mall The construction of Meydan One in Mohammad Bin Rashid City is nearing completion. The mall will have over 600 retail outlets, a 21-screen cinema, and a 25,000 square metre sports facility.

The mall will also break records as it contains the world’s longest ski slope and dancing foundation.

- Sky Walk Sky Walk is a 220-metre high sky bridge would allow guests to literally walk in the sky on a 30-metre cantilever outside the 200-meter high observation deck around the Address Sky View Hotel.

- Ain Dubai Located at the heart of the new Bluewaters island, Ain Dubai is going to be over 250-metres high, which makes it one of the world's highest Ferris wheel.

Other recently opened attractions include Dubai Parks and Resorts, Hatta Wadi Hun and Dubai Safari Park.

Related Topics

World Sports Music Water Hotel Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Hun October 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Realme becomes fastest smartphone brand to reach 5 ..

3 minutes ago

TECNO Camon 16 with TAIVOS Camera Solution to be L ..

18 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz refuses to go to court in armored ve ..

23 minutes ago

PM says US is wrong if it thinks India can contain ..

42 minutes ago

Sri Lanka returns illegal waste to Britain after c ..

23 minutes ago

Texas surges past 2016 turnout as Biden vies for m ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.