Open Menu

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority Signs MoU With Keeta Drones To Regulate, Enhance Drone Delivery Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance drone delivery safety

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Keeta Drones, as part of its efforts to enhance Dubai’s status as a global hub for civil aviation and to develop drone delivery operations.

This MoU focuses on the collaboration in drone-based delivery, with a particular focus on achieving the highest levels of safety and security in Dubai's skies, in alignment with local laws, regulations and international standards.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Abdullah Lengawi, Director-General of DCAA, and Dr. Yinian Mao, Chairman of Keeta Drones.

The collaboration encompasses evaluating and approving drone operation zones, focusing on three core areas: assessing infrastructure requirements for designated drone zones, reviewing airspace requirements for these zones, and evaluating safety and security needs for effective and safe drone delivery operations across Dubai.

Commenting on the MoU, Mohammed Abdullah Lengawi said, “This collaboration highlights the DCAA’s dedication to implementing Dubai’s leadership vision by enabling drone-based delivery and offering innovative infrastructure that allows companies to test their solutions within a safe and model environment. We are extremely focused on creating an attractive environment for such emerging technologies in aviation while ensuring adequacy of our regulatory frameworks that enhance safety and security while streamlining operational processes in coordination with various government entities.

He further emphasised, “The Authority strives to enhance the standards of airspace security and safety for the Emirate of Dubai while fostering an attractive and stimulating investment environment that, in turn, attracts foreign investments. Our mission is to make a difference and leave a significant mark on the future of the aviation industry."

Dr. Yinian Mao, Chairman of Keeta Drones, reiterated, “This partnership with DCAA marks a long-term collaboration between both parties. With DCAA’s support, Keeta Drones will be able to expedite the expansion of its operations by establishing routes across Dubai, offering more services, and exploring diverse new initiatives. Throughout this process, Keeta Drones will adhere to the required safety standards and work jointly with the DCAA to transform Dubai into one of the most advanced cities for smart transportation."

The MoU also aims to strengthen joint coordination to achieve effective safety objectives for Dubai's airspace. "Keeta Drones" is committed to conducting its operations within designated areas in accordance with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority regulations.

The Authority will provide the necessary support to the company, including facilitating communication with relevant government entities to expedite the establishment of new drone flight paths and promote the growth of the low-altitude aviation economy in the Emirate of Dubai.

Related Topics

Drone Dubai Company Mao Hub Government Industry

Recent Stories

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024

8 seconds ago
 Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal ser ..

Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service

17 seconds ago
 Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keet ..

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..

30 seconds ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilater ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

15 minutes ago
 SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah

16 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

45 minutes ago
Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

46 minutes ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

46 minutes ago
 UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

1 hour ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of ‘Farm To Plate’ agri-te ..

1 hour ago
 PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticket ..

PTI seeks funds from assemblies’ members, ticketholders

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East