Open Menu

Dubai Civil Defence Launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ Initiative

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 12:03 AM

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, the Dubai Civil Defence has launched the ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative.

The largest initiative of its kind in safety and fire hazard prevention, the groundbreaking global programme aims to train and raise awareness among 1 billion people worldwide on prevention techniques between 2025 and 2027.

Led by the UAE, this pioneering effort features an international collaboration involving 34 countries and 18 major firefighting organisations. It highlights the UAE’s leading role in enhancing safety and security systems on a global scale.

A key component of the initiative, the Hope Convoys project will provide critical support to developing countries by supplying essential equipment and establishing fire stations to enhance preparedness and emergency response capabilities.

The project also seeks to enhance international relationships in the field of safety.

Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi stated: “This initiative will raise global awareness about fire prevention and the importance of safety procedures through comprehensive awareness campaigns. These efforts will be supported by specialised digital platforms available in multiple languages worldwide. Additionally, the programme will provide participants with certified electronic certificates upon course completion, issued by the Global Wildfire Monitoring Center and the Dubai Civil Defense Readiness Program.”

Al Matrooshi further said that, on a local level, the initiative will conduct extensive awareness campaigns targeting all segments of society, including individuals, government institutions, the private sector, and schools, to reach the widest audience possible.

Related Topics

Fire UAE Dubai Rashid All Government Billion

Recent Stories

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaki ..

'Zayed Sustainability Prize catalyses groundbreaking climate action, drives sust ..

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Ad ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Nigerian National Security Advisor

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take o ..

Abu Dhabi Executive Council’s new members take oath of office in presence of U ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readines ..

Dubai Civil Defence launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative

2 minutes ago

BEEAH, Chinook Hydrogen set to build Middle East’s first, commercial-scale was ..

2 minutes ago
 Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

Masdar targets 100 GW of clean energy by 2030

3 minutes ago
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of New Zealand at Wahat Al ..

3 minutes ago
 Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global clim ..

Experts appeal for surge in new tech, global climate change ambitions as WFES O ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private s ..

UAE-Malaysia Business Council emphasises private sector's commitment to strength ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecti ..

UAE-New Zealand CEPA historic achievement reflecting both countries' commitment ..

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying iss ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure studying issuance of green, sustainability ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open ..

UAE fosters economic growth through stronger open trade policies: Thani Al Zeyou ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East