Dubai Civil Defence Launches ‘1 Billion Readiness’ Initiative
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 12:03 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, the Dubai Civil Defence has launched the ‘1 Billion Readiness’ initiative.
The largest initiative of its kind in safety and fire hazard prevention, the groundbreaking global programme aims to train and raise awareness among 1 billion people worldwide on prevention techniques between 2025 and 2027.
Led by the UAE, this pioneering effort features an international collaboration involving 34 countries and 18 major firefighting organisations. It highlights the UAE’s leading role in enhancing safety and security systems on a global scale.
A key component of the initiative, the Hope Convoys project will provide critical support to developing countries by supplying essential equipment and establishing fire stations to enhance preparedness and emergency response capabilities.
The project also seeks to enhance international relationships in the field of safety.
Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi stated: “This initiative will raise global awareness about fire prevention and the importance of safety procedures through comprehensive awareness campaigns. These efforts will be supported by specialised digital platforms available in multiple languages worldwide. Additionally, the programme will provide participants with certified electronic certificates upon course completion, issued by the Global Wildfire Monitoring Center and the Dubai Civil Defense Readiness Program.”
Al Matrooshi further said that, on a local level, the initiative will conduct extensive awareness campaigns targeting all segments of society, including individuals, government institutions, the private sector, and schools, to reach the widest audience possible.
