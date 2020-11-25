Dubai Civil Defense partners with du to become first military entity in the UAE to be blockchain-powered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, EITC, has announced a significant strategic partnership with Dubai Civil Defense to automate business processes, data exchange and full payments settlement in addition of the integration with unified business registry network for all free zones in the UAE. The collaborative partnership will see the two parties take full advantage of the readymade Blockchain Edge platform and contribute to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure Dubai becomes the happiest city in the world.

du Blockchain Edge provides seamless digital experiences and solutions, guaranteeing scalability and empowering individuals, enterprises, and government entities to contribute to the UAE’s knowledge-based journey which supports the UAE Blockchain Strategy 2021, as well as the Dubai Paperless Strategy.

Farid Faraidooni, Chief New Business and Innovation Officer, du, said: "Today’s agreement will strengthen our commitment to support the UAE government departments to deliver sustained success by taking full advantage of burgeoning blockchain technology.

Dubai Civil Defense is dedicated to serving Dubai residents and empowering a better quality of life for all and we welcome the enrichments to the UAE’s digital transformation expected to come as a direct result of this collaboration."

Jamal Al Mahiri, Brigadier at Dubai Civil Defense said: "With today’s agreement, and with the availability of the platform through du Blockchain Edge ,we are one step closer to realising our leadership’s vision for smart government that adopts advanced technologies to enhance efficiencies for a happier, smarter, and more digitally-enabled Dubai. We are confident that this project will consolidate Dubai’s reputation as a global smart economy leader in line with UAE government digital transformation strategy ."

Further enabling du’s vision to become the trusted partner for the UAE government entities, this alliance will drive multiple benefits for Dubai Civil Defense including enhanced cost savings as opposed to traditional non-blockchain software solutions, improved flexibility through hybrid architecture, overall enriched customer experience, whilst also allowing the entity to become an early adopter of this new frictionless ecosystem.