Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) Dubai Clear, a subsidiary of Dubai Financial Market (DFM), today announced it has been admitted as a Primary Member of the Global Association of Central Counterparties (CCP12) during the Association’s 2021 Annual General Meeting.

The Association represents 38 members, who operate more than 60 individual CCPs globally.

Since its launch in April 2020 as the first local equities CCP in the UAE and the region, Dubai Clear has guaranteed trade settlements and reduced counterparty risk to Clearing Members for securities and derivatives worth AED18.60 billion through its enhanced risk management and secured settlement framework in line with international best practices.

Maryam Fekri, CEO of the Dubai Central Clearing & Depository Holding and Senior Advisor to Dubai Clear, commented, "Receiving this membership from the CCP12 is an important milestone in our strategic direction to be recognised in this esteemed global association. We look forward to working closely with our peers in the association to share our experiences, gain insights to best practices adopted to grow our CCP services across the region and reinforce safety and confidence in clearing and settlement for our marketplace.

"

Fatma Bin Qedad, General Manager of Dubai Clear, added, "We are pleased to see Dubai Clear partnering with global associations like CCP12, which comprises international CCP’s spread across various market jurisdiction. Dubai Clear will gain immensely with this partnership through participations in various discussions of mutual interest in area of Clearing and Settlement to minimize global systemic risk and to enhance the efficiency of post-trade services in the region."

"We are delighted to welcome Dubai Clear as a Primary Member of CCP12 and look forward to a great cooperation. CCP12 had a very successful start into 2021 and we are excited about tackling the ambitious work plan as laid out to the membership to achieve the main goal of the association: to contribute to safer, more robust and resilient financial markets," said Kevin McClear, Chairman of CCP12.