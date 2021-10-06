UrduPoint.com

Dubai College Of Tourism, Al-Futtaim Group Sign MoU To Train Emiratis For Careers In Hospitality And Retail Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:45 PM

Dubai College of Tourism, Al-Futtaim Group sign MoU to train Emiratis for careers in hospitality and retail sectors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), which has a dedicated Industry Nationalisation division, Medyaf, and Al-Futtaim Group recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will help further enhance cooperation between the two entities, specifically in training and providing employment to national cadres in the hospitality and retail sectors.

The MoU was signed by Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of DCT, and Mira Al Futtaim, board Director, Al Futtaim education Foundation and Group Emiratisation Ambassador at Al-Futtaim Group, at a ceremony held at the Innovation Hub at Al-Futtaim Festival Tower, in the presence of several senior officials and executives from both sides.

Hadher commented, "The Dubai College of Tourism welcomes this cooperation agreement with the Al Futtaim Group that will further strengthen and highlight the role of Medyaf and its continued support to the Emiratisation programme across the tourism ecosystem. This MoU is considered an essential step for establishing a mutually beneficial partnership, primarily to highlight the many advantages of working in this industry and assist national cadres looking to grow within the tourism and retail sectors.

"

Al Futtaim stated, "Al-Futtaim Group continues to support the UAE Vision 2021 and its 50 project government plans by attracting and promoting UAE talent within our group. We are honoured to partner with DCT as it actively introduces UAE nationals to the private sector, equipping them with the right skills and knowledge to succeed in their careers, as well as bringing a hospitality mindset to our retail businesses. We aim to build a retail workforce that is capable of maintaining Al-Futtaim Group’s leadership in tandem with the rapid transformation and dynamic nature of the economy, as well as continue to develop initiatives to support the government’s plans for nationalisation."

Regis Schultz, President, Retail, Al-Futtaim Group, added, "Our partnership with DCT gives renewed impetus to our business’ nationalisation goals and brings the theme ‘bringing a hospitality mindset to Al-Futtaim Group’s retail business’ to the surface. We are delighted to work with this leading institution to reach potential candidates and pursue workforce growth plans, as we continue to invest in training programmes for current employees."

Related Topics

Business Education UAE Dubai Hub From Government Agreement Industry Employment

Recent Stories

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partne ..

ENOC Link, Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA partner to showcase future of mobili ..

11 minutes ago
 MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

MBZUH celebrates World Teacher’s Day

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber, Udmurt Republic discuss enhanci ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Udmurt Republic discuss enhancing increasing economic coopera ..

12 minutes ago
 FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooper ..

FNC, Burundian Parliament discuss enhancing cooperation

27 minutes ago
 47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

47,154 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

42 minutes ago
 PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for ..

PCRWR launches IWRM implementation guidelines for Pakistan

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.