Dubai College of Tourism, Al-Futtaim Group sign MoU to train Emiratis for careers in hospitality and retail sectors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2021) Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), which has a dedicated Industry Nationalisation division, Medyaf, and Al-Futtaim Group recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will help further enhance cooperation between the two entities, specifically in training and providing employment to national cadres in the hospitality and retail sectors.

The MoU was signed by Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of DCT, and Mira Al Futtaim, board Director, Al Futtaim education Foundation and Group Emiratisation Ambassador at Al-Futtaim Group, at a ceremony held at the Innovation Hub at Al-Futtaim Festival Tower, in the presence of several senior officials and executives from both sides.

Hadher commented, "The Dubai College of Tourism welcomes this cooperation agreement with the Al Futtaim Group that will further strengthen and highlight the role of Medyaf and its continued support to the Emiratisation programme across the tourism ecosystem. This MoU is considered an essential step for establishing a mutually beneficial partnership, primarily to highlight the many advantages of working in this industry and assist national cadres looking to grow within the tourism and retail sectors.

Al Futtaim stated, "Al-Futtaim Group continues to support the UAE Vision 2021 and its 50 project government plans by attracting and promoting UAE talent within our group. We are honoured to partner with DCT as it actively introduces UAE nationals to the private sector, equipping them with the right skills and knowledge to succeed in their careers, as well as bringing a hospitality mindset to our retail businesses. We aim to build a retail workforce that is capable of maintaining Al-Futtaim Group’s leadership in tandem with the rapid transformation and dynamic nature of the economy, as well as continue to develop initiatives to support the government’s plans for nationalisation."

Regis Schultz, President, Retail, Al-Futtaim Group, added, "Our partnership with DCT gives renewed impetus to our business’ nationalisation goals and brings the theme ‘bringing a hospitality mindset to Al-Futtaim Group’s retail business’ to the surface. We are delighted to work with this leading institution to reach potential candidates and pursue workforce growth plans, as we continue to invest in training programmes for current employees."