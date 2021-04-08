UrduPoint.com
Dubai College Of Tourism, Chalhoub Group Form Partnership To Support New Generation Of Tourism Workforce

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 09:00 PM

Dubai College of Tourism, Chalhoub Group form partnership to support new generation of tourism workforce

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) In line with Dubai’s tourism growth strategy, the Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has announced a strategic partnership with the leading partner for luxury across the middle East, Chalhoub Group.

This partnership comes as part of DCT’s Medyaf programme, the industry nationalisation initiative aimed at preparing talented young nationals for careers across tourism touchpoints including the retail sector.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of DCT and Wassim Eid, President People & Culture at Chalhoub Group. The MoU will pave the way for the development and career support of DCT students and UAE nationals in various roles in the retail sector.

Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of Dubai College of Tourism, commented, "Our partnership with Chalhoub Group will provide a major boost to our Medyaf programme to create more opportunities for talented Emiratis to work in the retail sector. The continuing collaboration with the private sector in Dubai comes within the framework of strategic measures being undertaken to meet a key goal of Dubai’s tourism strategy to make the city the most visited, revisited and preferred destination in the world.

"

Commenting on the agreement, Wassim Eid, President People and Culture, Chalhoub Group, said, "DCT is giving young talents a great opportunity by introducing them to the private sector and equipping them with the right skills and knowledge to work within those organisations.

"We will always be committed to the UAE Vision 2021 to increase the number of nationals in the job market by attracting, nurturing, empowering, and developing Emirati talents within our group. We want to leverage on the national capacities to contribute to the growth of our group and the UAE."

It is noteworthy that the retail sector is one of the important sectors of the Dubai economy and makes an enormous contribution to the GDP and is a key player in driving tourism growth and supporting the local community.

Through its Medyaf programme, DCT offers Emirati job seekers robust recruitment, internship and industry on-boarding platform, helping candidates define their interests and preferences for a suitable career within the industry, based on their skills and competencies. The programme also helps industry leaders understand the importance of hiring nationals and investing in their career development.

