Dubai College of Tourism, Expo Generation Programme to train over 350 Emiratis for pivotal roles at Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2019) The Dubai College of Tourism, DCT, the vocational education institution of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, signed an agreement with the Expo Generation Programme to train more than 350 Emiratis for diverse pivotal roles at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The training will be implemented under Medyaf, the industry nationalisation programme of the DCT, aimed at delivering highly-skilled local talent to Dubai’s growing workforce.

The agreement, which was signed on 11th November, 2019, by Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager, DCT, and Mohammed Al Hashmi, Chief Technology Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, envisages six weeks of training for each participant with the entire programme scheduled to run from January to May 2020.

The specialised course will consist of three weeks of classroom training, and an additional three weeks of on-the-job training with the support of industry experts.

Hadher said, "As we strive to achieve the goal of Dubai’s Tourism Vision 2022-25 of making Dubai the world’s most visited city and the destination of choice for global travellers, as envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we recognise how crucial it is to build a large workforce of skilled Emiratis and pave the way for more and more locals to take up employment across tourism touchpoints in the city.

Al Hashmi said, "There is no doubt that the collaboration between Expo 2020 Dubai, the DCT and the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training will help create a pool of skills and experience in event management. Significantly, the agreement ensures continuous impact long after Expo 2020, by helping to prepare and train future generations to host more mega-events in the future, contributing to the UAE and regional economy in the long run."

Mariam Al Maeeni, Director, Industry Nationalisation, DCT, said, "By the end of the specialised course at the DCT, the Emirati participants will possess the requisite knowledge and service skills to provide authentic local experiences, as part of the hospitality that will be accorded to visitors from around the world. In performing an exemplary role by guaranteeing an enriching and memorable experience for visitors, the Emirati youth will also have the opportunity to benefit tremendously from the immersive international exposure they will receive during the six-month-long Expo 2020."

Fatima Alloghani, Head of Expo academy and Emiratisation, Human Resources, Workforce and Volunteers, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "This is a new and unique opportunity offered by the Expo Generation Programme to UAE national graduates to gain experience in organising global mega-events and receive training in operational and leadership skills as part of the Expo 2020 Dubai team."