Dubai College of Tourism introduces new pathway to highly accredited British university

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jul, 2021) The Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), and Liverpool John Moores University (LJMU), one of the oldest and largest higher education institutions in the United Kingdom (UK), have announced a new pathway for Dubai College of Tourism students.

With the new pathway, students who graduate with a DCT Advanced Diploma and the required GPA, will be able to continue and obtain a "top-up degree" as a student of the LJMU and graduate with a Bachelor of Arts Honours (BA Hons) from the highly accredited UK institution. These courses further enhance the DCT’s proposition to provide its students with multiple pathways to success through a diversity of world-class academic offerings.

As a vocational college, DCT students already benefit from being able to earn a qualification at every stage of their education with the college. Students commence with a one-year certificate in their chosen areas of study including; Tourism, Events, Hospitality, Retail business or Culinary arts. Students who wish to continue their education and have achieved the required GPA can progress to the Diploma Programme for an additional year of study before entering the advanced diploma which opens the pathway to the BA (Hons) Event Management, BA (Hons) International Tourism Management and BA (Hons) Retail Business Management courses.

The accredited BA (Hons) degrees will further prepare students to enter Dubai’s tourism sector and contribute towards nurturing a new generation of skilled tourism professionals among both Emiratis and expatriates.

Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of DCT, stated, "As the college is committed to providing students with an exceptional educational experience, our collaborative partnership with the LJMU will help enhance our efforts to develop a skilled workforce, and set the bar high for service consistency and professional excellence."

Tim Nichol, Pro Vice Chancellor, Faculty of Business and Law, Liverpool John Moores University, said, "A key element of this partnership is the alignment of both institutions’ core principles of providing high-quality, industry-focused programmes that address the needs of local, national and international employers. We look forward to welcoming the first batch of DCT students to the LJMU community."

The pathway allows students who have the pre-requisite advanced diploma qualifications from the DCT to progress into a final year with the LJMU. Admissions to the DCT are open for September 2021 enrolment.