Dubai Comedy Festival 2021 launches in 13th May

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Laugh goes on as Dubai Comedy Festival returns for a 10-day city-wide takeover of world-class multi-lingual stand-up sets, activations (comedy bazaar), and a world of laughs from May 13th to May 22nd.

Presented by Dubai Calendar and produced by BRAG, Live Nation, and Dxb Live – Dubai Comedy Festival will take place in multiple hotspots across the city.

Setting the benchmark for successfully hosting a major live event with sell-out shows in a safe and enjoyable environment in October 2020, Dubai Comedy Festival has previously seen a jampacked line-up of global comedic talent, including Gad Elmaleh, Michelle Wolf, Mo Amer, Ali Al Sayed, Nemr, Vir Das, Gaurav Kapoor, and Mina Liccione.

This year, Dubai Comedy Festival doubles the laughter with ten full days of the world’s funniest individuals as their shows land on Dubai’s shores.

Laugh-out-loud with your family, friends, and loved ones, as you witness hilarious stand-up sets, unforgettable variety shows, and, of course, a world of laughs.

Bigger, better, and funnier, this year’s festival will have lots of new elements to look forward to and plenty of surprises coming your way.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented, "We welcome the return of the much-awaited Dubai Comedy Festival after a triumphant 2020 edition, which saw a diverse mix of comedic talent bring communities together. As one of the first cities in the world to resume live events under strict safety guidelines, the latest comedy carnival reaffirms the city’s position as a global events destination. As we continue to work with our stakeholders to further enhance our events offering, we encourage residents and visitors to immerse themselves in the city’s vibrant cultural scene and celebrate the art of comedy while continuing to adhere to health and safety measures at all times".