UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dubai Comedy Festival 2021 Launches In 13th May

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:15 PM

Dubai Comedy Festival 2021 launches in 13th May

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Laugh goes on as Dubai Comedy Festival returns for a 10-day city-wide takeover of world-class multi-lingual stand-up sets, activations (comedy bazaar), and a world of laughs from May 13th to May 22nd.

Presented by Dubai Calendar and produced by BRAG, Live Nation, and Dxb Live – Dubai Comedy Festival will take place in multiple hotspots across the city.

Setting the benchmark for successfully hosting a major live event with sell-out shows in a safe and enjoyable environment in October 2020, Dubai Comedy Festival has previously seen a jampacked line-up of global comedic talent, including Gad Elmaleh, Michelle Wolf, Mo Amer, Ali Al Sayed, Nemr, Vir Das, Gaurav Kapoor, and Mina Liccione.

This year, Dubai Comedy Festival doubles the laughter with ten full days of the world’s funniest individuals as their shows land on Dubai’s shores.

Laugh-out-loud with your family, friends, and loved ones, as you witness hilarious stand-up sets, unforgettable variety shows, and, of course, a world of laughs.

Bigger, better, and funnier, this year’s festival will have lots of new elements to look forward to and plenty of surprises coming your way.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented, "We welcome the return of the much-awaited Dubai Comedy Festival after a triumphant 2020 edition, which saw a diverse mix of comedic talent bring communities together. As one of the first cities in the world to resume live events under strict safety guidelines, the latest comedy carnival reaffirms the city’s position as a global events destination. As we continue to work with our stakeholders to further enhance our events offering, we encourage residents and visitors to immerse themselves in the city’s vibrant cultural scene and celebrate the art of comedy while continuing to adhere to health and safety measures at all times".

Related Topics

World Dubai May October 2020 Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Oman reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases

28 seconds ago

62,781 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33 seconds ago

RAK Chamber and CEO Clubs Network collaborate to d ..

47 seconds ago

Journalists discuss role of media in protection,pr ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: 3,152 registered citizens given 1st ..

2 minutes ago

World's Billionaires Got 60% Richer in Pandemic Ye ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.