Dubai Comedy Festival unveils its first headliners

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2021) Following the recent announcement that it is set to return, bigger and funnier than ever, from the 13th to 22nd of May, Dubai Comedy Festival has unveiled the first headliners of its city-wide comedy takeover. Presented by Dubai Calendar and produced by BRAG, Live Nation and Dxb Live – Dubai Comedy Festival will also transform Madinat Jumeirah into a Comedy Bizarre for 10 nights of laughter, live entertainment, music, food, and more.

This year’s line-up features the planet’s funniest people, including Gad Elmaleh, a French-Moroccan stand-up comedian and actor who has achieved widespread notoriety in France, Morocco and the United States, Eddie Griffin, a US popular comedian turned actor, Maz Jobrani, the Iranian-American founding member of THE AXIS OF EVIL comedy tour and Nemr, a Lebanese-American stand-up comic as well as popular Russian comedians Alexander Revva, Mikhail Galustyan and Yevgeniy Chebatkov.

Dubai Comedy Festival will take place over 10 days and nights in multiple hotspots across Dubai, providing the city with a world of laughs and tonnes of laugh-out-loud moments to be shared with family, friends, and loved ones in safe and enjoyable environments. Bigger, better, and funnier, the festival will have lots of new elements to look forward to and plenty of surprises along the way.

The Dubai Comedy Festival brings the city non-stop jokes by some of the planet's funniest men and women. As well as attracting the world's best in comedy, Dubai Comedy Festival also serves as a platform for local and regional comedians to showcase their skills while transcending all cultures, backgrounds, and ages, as good comedy should! The cat's out of the bag; Dubai has become a regional and international hub of humor and entertainment, home to outstanding talent and the Dubai Comedy Festival is proof!