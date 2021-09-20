UrduPoint.com

Dubai CommerCity Announced As Title Sponsor For Seamless Middle East

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Dubai CommerCity announced as Title Sponsor for Seamless Middle East

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading e-commerce free zone in the region, has been announced as a Title Sponsor for Seamless middle East, the exhibition and conference that brings together global e-commerce, retail, and fintech leaders.

This comes in line with the free zone’s mission to support the growth of the e-commerce industry in the UAE and the wider region, and establish Dubai’s position as a global e-commerce hub.

Dubai CommerCity, the joint venture with the property developer Wasl, will be making keynote presentations and taking part in panel discussions, covering topics and trends that are key for shaping the future of the e-commerce industry. These topics include building a profitable online business, the digital commerce shift, cross-border opportunities, enabling e-commerce in the Middle East Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, among others.

Amna Lootah, Assistant Director General of the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) and board Member at Dubai CommerCity, said: "As the first and leading free zone dedicated to e-commerce in the region, Dubai CommerCity is setting the benchmark for enabling e-commerce, with its unique solutions, state-of-the-art facilities, and world-class expertise, to support the growth of the industry. Dubai CommerCity ensures providing e-commerce businesses with a unique ecosystem, to establish and expand their business in Dubai, the global financial hub."

"Our sponsorship of the Seamless Middle East Exhibition and Conference comes as part of our commitment to support the e-commerce sector and propel its growth, as well as support the exchange of knowledge and expertise with other members of the industry.

We are currently witnessing a strong economic recovery especially that e-commerce has established a strong position in the market despite the challenges of the pandemic. The rapid digital transformation that the world has witnessed during the past year created major opportunities which supported the growth of the e-commerce sector," Lootah added.

DeVere Forster, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai CommerCity, said: "Being a Title sponsor for Seamless Middle East for the third consecutive year highlights our commitment to supporting the growth of the e-commerce industry and establishing Dubai’s position as a global hub for e-commerce. We look forward to being part of the event and have Dubai CommerCity’s industry experts share their valuable insights on the latest market trends and technologies, and provide an overview of the future of e-commerce."

Dubai CommerCity is the first and leading free zone dedicated exclusively to e-commerce. With an area covering 2.1 million square feet and an investment of around $1 billion, it is uniquely designed to support new and existing e-commerce businesses across the MENA region. Dubai CommerCity includes state-of-the-art offices, as well as warehousing and last-mile delivery services. With its world-class infrastructure, the free zone provides flexible office sizes and scalable fulfilment centres, which offer various dedicated solutions for e-commerce businesses.

Seamless Middle East will take place on 29-30 September, 2021. The conference and exhibition will reunite global industry leaders to discuss the future of payments, fintech, identity, retail and e-commerce.

